App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Nov 12, 2019 07:25 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Realme ships 7.1 mn devices in Q3 2019, emerges as India's fastest-growing smartphone brand

The smartphone maker shipped 5.2 million units in the festive season alone.

Carlsen Martin
Representative image
Representative image

Realme’s growth in India over the last year has been unrivalled. The Chinese smartphone maker has already emerged as the world’s fastest-growing smartphone brand, sitting at seventh on the list of smartphone OEMs with largest market share. After International Data Corporation (IDC) posted its Q3 global smartphone report, the market advisory group recently released the India specific report.

While western markets continue to struggle, the Indian market saw 46.6 million smartphone shipments, up from 42.6 million in the prior year. Samsung was the only smartphone brand that didn’t record a year-on-year increase in shipments. The rest of the top five brands, Xiaomi, Vivo, Realme, and Oppo, all recorded year-on-year growth, with Realme’s growth vastly exceeding that of its peers.

According to IDC’s report, Realme recorded a yearly growth figure of 401.3-percent. The company sold 1.3 million units in Q3 2018, while Q3 2019 saw the sale of an overwhelming 7.1 million devices shipped. The Oppo spin-off brand, which has since managed to become an independent player, claimed that it sold over 5.2 million smartphones during India’s festive season, from September 30 to October 31, 2019.

Close

Madhav Sheth, CEO, Realme India, said; “We are delighted to once again emerge as the no. 1 preferred choice on Flipkart during festive days. Our 5.2 million smartphone sales figure is an actual and credible sell-out data which is different from the usual sell-in numbers, which the other brands have been promoting. Realme offers the most blockbuster products which are high on features, style, and performance and is available across price segments.”

related news

Like Xiaomi before it, Realme devices pack well-above their punch, delivering excellent features for their respective prices. The brand is yet to introduce a smartphone that costs over Rs 20,000. However, that is set to change with the Realme X2 Pro’s arrival on November 20.

While Realme recorded the highest growth percentage, Xioami sold the most units, with 12.7 million smartphones shipped. Oppo also managed decent growth figures with 98-percent year-on-year growth, shipping 5.5 million units in Q3 2019.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Nov 12, 2019 07:25 pm

tags #gadgets #Oppo #Realme #Samsung #smartphones #Vivo #Xiaomi

most popular

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Countries with the highest inflation: In this nation, residents pay 5 million for just 5 tomatoes

Countries with the highest inflation: In this nation, residents pay 5 million for just 5 tomatoes

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.