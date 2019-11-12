Realme ships 7.1 mn devices in Q3 2019, emerges as India's fastest-growing smartphone brand

Realme’s growth in India over the last year has been unrivalled. The Chinese smartphone maker has already emerged as the world’s fastest-growing smartphone brand, sitting at seventh on the list of smartphone OEMs with largest market share. After International Data Corporation (IDC) posted its Q3 global smartphone report, the market advisory group recently released the India specific report.

While western markets continue to struggle, the Indian market saw 46.6 million smartphone shipments, up from 42.6 million in the prior year. Samsung was the only smartphone brand that didn’t record a year-on-year increase in shipments. The rest of the top five brands, Xiaomi, Vivo, Realme, and Oppo, all recorded year-on-year growth, with Realme’s growth vastly exceeding that of its peers.

According to IDC’s report, Realme recorded a yearly growth figure of 401.3-percent. The company sold 1.3 million units in Q3 2018, while Q3 2019 saw the sale of an overwhelming 7.1 million devices shipped. The Oppo spin-off brand, which has since managed to become an independent player, claimed that it sold over 5.2 million smartphones during India’s festive season, from September 30 to October 31, 2019.

Madhav Sheth, CEO, Realme India, said; “We are delighted to once again emerge as the no. 1 preferred choice on Flipkart during festive days. Our 5.2 million smartphone sales figure is an actual and credible sell-out data which is different from the usual sell-in numbers, which the other brands have been promoting. Realme offers the most blockbuster products which are high on features, style, and performance and is available across price segments.”

Like Xiaomi before it, Realme devices pack well-above their punch, delivering excellent features for their respective prices. The brand is yet to introduce a smartphone that costs over Rs 20,000. However, that is set to change with the Realme X2 Pro’s arrival on November 20.