Realme Million Days: Offers on Spider-Man Edition Realme X, Realme 3 Pro, C2

Realme recently confirmed that it would be launching its Realme X handset in India on the July 15. To commemorate the event, Realme has announced the “Realme Million Days” sale along with a blind sale for its Realme X Spider-Man Edition handset.

Realme Blind Sale

The Chinese smartphone maker recently confirmed that it would be bringing the special edition Spider-Man version of the Realme X to Indian audiences. The Realme X Spider-Man Edition will only be available for a limited time. According to Realme, the 3-day sale event for the device will commence on the July 11 at noon and continue till midnight on July 14.

Realme also confirmed that the Spider-Man Edition would be limited to 2,000 units. To participate in the blind sale, customers can register on the company’s website (realme.com). A token amount of Rs 1,000 will be required to register for the special edition phone. After registering for the device, users will also receive an additional Rs 500 off on the device while purchasing it.

However, only the first 2,000 customers will be able to pre-order the Spider-Man Edition phone. Realme also confirmed that the first 300 customers who pre-order the limited edition Realme X smartphone will get the device in a special edition gift box, which includes a Spider-Man themed phone case and charger.

Realme Million Days

The Realme Million Days sale is already underway and ends on the 12th of July. The sale is bringing discounts to the Realme 3 Pro, offering Rs 1,000 off on the top tier 6GB variant and Rs 500 less on the 4GB model. The budget Realme C2 doesn’t get a discount, but Realme is offering a 2-year warranty on the device, which isn’t that surprising since Xiaomi recently announced the Redmi 7A which comes with a 2-year warranty.