App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Jul 10, 2019 06:55 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Realme Million Days: Offers on Spider-Man Edition Realme X, Realme 3 Pro, C2

Only the first 2,000 customers will be able to purchase the Realme X Spider-Man Edition.

Carlsen Martin

Realme recently confirmed that it would be launching its Realme X handset in India on the July 15. To commemorate the event, Realme has announced the “Realme Million Days” sale along with a blind sale for its Realme X Spider-Man Edition handset.

Realme Blind Sale

The Chinese smartphone maker recently confirmed that it would be bringing the special edition Spider-Man version of the Realme X to Indian audiences. The Realme X Spider-Man Edition will only be available for a limited time. According to Realme, the 3-day sale event for the device will commence on the July 11 at noon and continue till midnight on July 14.

Close

Realme also confirmed that the Spider-Man Edition would be limited to 2,000 units. To participate in the blind sale, customers can register on the company’s website (realme.com). A token amount of Rs 1,000 will be required to register for the special edition phone. After registering for the device, users will also receive an additional Rs 500 off on the device while purchasing it.

related news

realme

However, only the first 2,000 customers will be able to pre-order the Spider-Man Edition phone. Realme also confirmed that the first 300 customers who pre-order the limited edition Realme X smartphone will get the device in a special edition gift box, which includes a Spider-Man themed phone case and charger.

Realme Million Days

The Realme Million Days sale is already underway and ends on the 12th of July. The sale is bringing discounts to the Realme 3 Pro, offering Rs 1,000 off on the top tier 6GB variant and Rs 500 less on the 4GB model. The budget Realme C2 doesn’t get a discount, but Realme is offering a 2-year warranty on the device, which isn’t that surprising since Xiaomi recently announced the Redmi 7A which comes with a 2-year warranty.
First Published on Jul 10, 2019 06:55 pm

tags #gadgets #Realme #smartphone

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.