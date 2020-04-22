Realme to launch a new mid-range 5G smartphone on April 23

Realme is gearing up to launch a new smartphone in China tomorrow. The Chinese smartphone maker confirmed that it would unveil a mid-range 5G phone through a post on its Weibo account. While there is no confirmation about the device in question, it is expected to be the Realme X50 Youth Edition or Realme X3.

The Realme X50 Youth Edition is expected to be a slightly tweaked version of the original Realme X50 5G, the company’s first 5G smartphone that launched in January. A recent leak suggests that the Realme X50 Youth Edition will arrive with a 48-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens and two 2-megapixel sensors for macro mode and depth sensing.

On the front, the dual-hole punch camera cutout houses a 16-megapixel selfie shooter and depth sensor. Another Realme smartphone that has found itself amid the rumour mill is the Realme X3. The handset is expected to run on Android 10 with the new Realme UI.

We cannot be certain if the Realme X3 is the same phone as the Realme X50 Youth. But leaks suggest that the Realme X3 has the same camera specifications of the X50 Youth. Moreover, the Realme X3 has also been listed on certification websites with a 4,100 mAh battery with 30W fast charging support.

However, a TENNA listing has suggested that the Realme X3 will use a Snapdragon 765G chipset. The Realme X3 is also expected to get an FHD+ TFT display. Realme had previously committed to launching five 5G smartphones before the end of the year.