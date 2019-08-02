Realme India to showcase world's first 64MP smartphone camera tech on August 8

Realme has confirmed the launch date of the world’s first 64MP smartphone camera. The company would host an event on August 8 to showcase its quad-camera smartphone with a 64MP primary camera in New Delhi.

Realme took to Twitter to announce the launch date of its 64MP quad-camera smartphone technology. It is currently unclear if Realme would showcase the technology or launch a smartphone with a 64MP quad-camera setup.



Get ready to witness some of the world's first in smartphone camera technology at the #realme camera innovation event. Stay Tuned as we #LeapToQuadCamera and reveal the world's first 64MP Quad Camera technology on a smartphone. pic.twitter.com/iN6xde6Y7l

— realme (@realmemobiles) August 2, 2019

The company has dubbed its event as ‘Realme Camera Innovation Event’, which hints that it would only tease and demonstrate the 64MP camera tech at the event.

Realme has been teasing to launch the world’s first smartphone with a 64MP camera tech for quite some time. The company’s CEO Madhav Sheth had previously tweeted an image shot on the 64MP sensor.

The company has confirmed that it would use Samsung’s Bright GW1 image sensor. The ISOCELL sensor uses 4-in-1 Pixel Binning to merge four 0.8 micron pixels into a single 1.6-micron pixel to offer 16MP images in low light situations. The sensor also allows shooting detailed RAW 64MP images in daylight.