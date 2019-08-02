App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Aug 02, 2019 02:10 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Realme India to showcase world's first 64MP smartphone camera tech on August 8

The company has confirmed that it would use Samsung’s Bright GW1 image sensor.

Pranav Hegde @PranavHegdeHere
Realme 64MP Quad Camera
Realme 64MP Quad Camera

Realme has confirmed the launch date of the world’s first 64MP smartphone camera. The company would host an event on August 8 to showcase its quad-camera smartphone with a 64MP primary camera in New Delhi.

Realme took to Twitter to announce the launch date of its 64MP quad-camera smartphone technology. It is currently unclear if Realme would showcase the technology or launch a smartphone with a 64MP quad-camera setup.

The company has dubbed its event as ‘Realme Camera Innovation Event’, which hints that it would only tease and demonstrate the 64MP camera tech at the event. 

Realme has been teasing to launch the world’s first smartphone with a 64MP camera tech for quite some time. The company’s CEO Madhav Sheth had previously tweeted an image shot on the 64MP sensor. 

Close

The company has confirmed that it would use Samsung’s Bright GW1 image sensor. The ISOCELL sensor uses 4-in-1 Pixel Binning to merge four 0.8 micron pixels into a single 1.6-micron pixel to offer 16MP images in low light situations. The sensor also allows shooting detailed RAW 64MP images in daylight.

related news

Before Realme, Xiaomi and Samsung were rumoured to launch the world’s first smartphone with a 64MP camera. While Samsung is yet to confirm, Xiaomi India’s CEO Manu Kumar Jain confirmed that the company is working on a smartphone with a 64MP camera. Jain had shared some image samples which were shot using the sensor.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, exclusive trading recommendations, independent equity analysis, actionable investment ideas, nuanced takes on macro, corporate and policy actions, practical insights from market gurus and much more.
First Published on Aug 2, 2019 02:10 pm

tags #Realme #smartphones #Technology

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.