you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Jul 01, 2019 03:52 PM IST

Realme CEO confirms first 64-megapixel smartphone with four cameras to launch in 2019

The new handset will ditch Realme's mid-range strategy and go all out with flagship hardware

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Realme has garnered success in Indian markets in the past couple of years, primarily because their handsets offer excellent value for money that few brands can match up to.

In the budget space, Realme’s disruptive prices and great hardware have taken a massive chunk out of Samsung and Xiaomi market share.

The Realme X will tackle the premium mid-range smartphone space with a pop-up front camera, 48-megapixel primary sensor, and AMOLED display. However, the Chinese smartphone maker is now going beyond its ‘budget’ and ‘mid-range’ branding to become pioneers.

Realme recently teased the first 64-megapixel camera smartphone that will arrive later this year.  Realme India, CEO Madhav Sheth took to Twitter to show off some of the camera capabilities of the company's upcoming handset.

Realme's upcoming premium handset will feature a primary 64-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL Bright GW1 sensor, which released earlier this year. Moreover, the 64-megapixel sensor on the back will be part of a quad camera setup.

The upcoming Realme handset will be the first in Realme's lineup to boast a quad camera setup. But Sheth started the tweet with "Working on the new premium killer, " which will likely mean that the new handset will ditch Realme's mid-range strategy and go all out with flagship hardware.

The new Realme handset will put the company in a position to challenge the likes of the Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro, OnePlus 7, Asus 6z and other flagship killer devices.

However, Realme isn't the only company working on a smartphone with a 64-megapixel camera. Samsung and Xiaomi are also reportedly working on smartphones that will adopt a 64MP snappers. But Realme is the only company to have a confirmed a 64-megapixel camera smartphone is in the works. Sheth also promised the quad camera handset would arrive before 2019 ends.

First Published on Jul 1, 2019 03:52 pm

