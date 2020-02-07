App
Time to reset economy

Time to reset economy

Last Updated : Feb 07, 2020 08:57 PM IST

Realme cautions users against fake website using its name to ask for franchisee partnerships

Realme confirmed that it has only one official website (www.realme.com) and all product information and business partnerships are listed on the site.

Carlsen Martin

Chinese smartphone brand Realme recently issued a warning to users about a fake website asking for franchisee partnerships. Realme officially clarified that it did not own or operate the website and that it does not take responsibility for anyone duped into doing business with through the fake site.

The fake website titled, “www.realmepartner.in” is asking users for franchise partnerships. Realme confirmed that it would be taking necessary legal action against the owners of the portal.

Madhav Sheth, Realme India CEO, told IANS; “We are surprised to hear about it and it is unfortunate that people are creating fake websites in our name. We would like to state that we only have one official website www.realme.com and will urge our users and business partners to be wary of other fake websites being created in our name.”

According to the company, some people have been selling counterfeit Realme accessories like connectors, wires, Realme Buds and so on. Sheth noted; “We are taking serious legal action against them. All our product portfolio is listed on our official website.”

He further added; We have grown exponentially and have established ourselves as a smartphone brand offering device that effortlessly amalgamates outstanding designs with advanced technologies and industry-leading qualities. This is not for the first time that we have faced such an issue.”

Realme confirmed that it has only one official website (www.realme.com) and all product information and business partnerships are listed on the site. Realme recently launched the budget C3 handset in India with the Realme UI. The brand also confirmed the unveiling of the first Realme TV and a Realme 5G smartphone at MWC 2020.

First Published on Feb 7, 2020 08:57 pm

tags #Realme #smartphones

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.