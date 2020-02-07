Realme cautions users against fake website using its name to ask for franchisee partnerships

Chinese smartphone brand Realme recently issued a warning to users about a fake website asking for franchisee partnerships. Realme officially clarified that it did not own or operate the website and that it does not take responsibility for anyone duped into doing business with through the fake site.

The fake website titled, “www.realmepartner.in” is asking users for franchise partnerships. Realme confirmed that it would be taking necessary legal action against the owners of the portal.

Madhav Sheth, Realme India CEO, told IANS; “We are surprised to hear about it and it is unfortunate that people are creating fake websites in our name. We would like to state that we only have one official website www.realme.com and will urge our users and business partners to be wary of other fake websites being created in our name.”



Disclaimer: The website (https://t.co/zHlJ3EcT4a) is not in any way related to or endorsed by #realme. Please be aware that https://t.co/HrgDJTZcxv is the one & only official website of realme brand. Stay real, stay safe! pic.twitter.com/8IArkSjb4D

— realme (@realmemobiles) February 6, 2020

According to the company, some people have been selling counterfeit Realme accessories like connectors, wires, Realme Buds and so on. Sheth noted; “We are taking serious legal action against them. All our product portfolio is listed on our official website.”

He further added; We have grown exponentially and have established ourselves as a smartphone brand offering device that effortlessly amalgamates outstanding designs with advanced technologies and industry-leading qualities. This is not for the first time that we have faced such an issue.”