Realme C3 vs Reame C2: What's the difference and is the higher price justified?

Realme recently launched the third phone in its C series in India. The Realme C3 is priced starting from Rs 6,999 and seems like a pretty compelling option. The Realme C3 features several improvements over its predecessor. However, the Realme C3 costs Rs 1,000 more than its predecessor.

So, we thought it would be worth exploring to see if those differences are worth the additional price.

Realme C2 vs Realme C3 Specifications:

Specs Realme C3 Realme C2 Chipset Mediatek Helio G70 Mediatek Helio P22 Display 6.5-inch HD+ IPS LCD, 20:9 aspect ratio 6.1-inch HD+ IPS LCD, 19.5:9 aspect ratio RAM 3GB/4GB 2GB/3GB Storage 32GB/64GB 16GB/32GB Rear Camera 12 MP, f/1.8 + 2 MP, f/2.4 13 MP, f/2.8 + 2 MP, f/2.4 Front Camera 5 MP, f/2.4 5 MP, f/2.0 Battery 5,000 mAh 4,000 mAh Software Android 10; Realme UI Android 9.0 (Pie); ColorOS 6 Price (Rs) 6,999 / 7,999 5,999 / 6,999

In terms of performance, the Realme C3 not only offers better performance but also features more RAM. The MediaTek G70 gaming chipset, makes this one of the few, probably only, smartphones under Rs 7,000 that can run PUBG Mobile without a glitch. We’d say performance alone justifies the additionally 1K price.

Beyond performance, the Realme C3 also gets a bigger battery than its competitor, which will give you more phone on-time. Additionally, you also get more storage on the Realme C3 and marginal improvements in camera performance.

But even if all the enhancements listed above aren’t enough to justify that additional price; then we got one last improvement that will. Unlike previous Realme smartphones, the C3 uses Realme UI based on Android 10. The new interface has no bloatware and offers a near-stock Android experience, quite similar to OnePlus’ OxygenOS.

To conclude, the Realme C3 brings so many improvements over its predecessor; that doesn’t only justify the price but currently make it the best smartphone under Rs 7,000.