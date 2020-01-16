Realme announces Realpublic Sale: Discounts on Realme XT, Realme X, Realme 5 Pro and more

Realme recently announced that its “Realpublic Sale” is kicking off on January 19 starting 12pm. During the sale, Realme will be offering deals on several smartphones from its top-of-the-line X series to its budget C series. The Chinese smartphone maker is also discounting certain mobile accessories.

The sale will take place on Flipkart, Amazon and realme.com from January 18 to January 22. In terms of accessories, both the Realme Buds 2 and Buds Wireless are getting price cuts on all three platforms.

Model Current Price (Rs) Sale Price (Rs) Realme Buds 2 599 499 Realme Buds Wireless 1,799 1,599

Model Current Price (Rs) Sale Price (Rs) Realme XT (4GB / 64GB) 15,999 14,999 Realme X (4GB / 128GB) 16,999 14,999 Realme 5 Pro (4GB / 64GB) 13,999 11,999 Realme 5 Pro (6GB / 64GB) 14,999 12,999 Realme 5 Pro (8GB / 128GB) 16,999 14,999 Realme 3 (3GB / 32GB) 7,999 6,999 Realme 3 (3GB / 64GB) 8,999 7,499 Realme 3 (4GB / 64GB) 9,999 7,999 Realme 2 Pro (4GB / 64GB) 8,999 7,999 Realme 2 Pro (6GB / 64GB) 10,999 9,999 Realme 2 Pro (8GB / 128GB) 12,999 11,999 Realme 3i (3GB + 32GB) 7,999 6,999 Realme 3i (4GB + 64GB) 9,999 7,999 Realme C2 (3GB + 32GB) 7,499 6,999

Here's a list of everything that's on offer.Discounts on Realme smartphones will only be available on the company's official website and Flipkart.

The Realme XT will bring the 64-megapixel quad-camera experience below the 15K mark, rivaling Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro. At just 11,999, the Realme 5 Pro has to be our pick for best value option with four rear cameras, a Snapdragon 700 series chipset, fast-charging support, and everything else expected of an entry-level mid-range smartphone.