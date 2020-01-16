App
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Jan 16, 2020 04:09 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Realme announces Realpublic Sale: Discounts on Realme XT, Realme X, Realme 5 Pro and more

The sale will commence on January 18 and end on January 22.

Carlsen Martin

Realme recently announced that its “Realpublic Sale” is kicking off on January 19 starting 12pm. During the sale, Realme will be offering deals on several smartphones from its top-of-the-line X series to its budget C series. The Chinese smartphone maker is also discounting certain mobile accessories.

The sale will take place on Flipkart, Amazon and realme.com from January 18 to January 22. In terms of accessories, both the Realme Buds 2 and Buds Wireless are getting price cuts on all three platforms.

Here's a list of everything that's on offer.
ModelCurrent Price (Rs)Sale Price (Rs)
Realme Buds 2599499
Realme Buds Wireless1,7991,599
Discounts on Realme smartphones will only be available on the company's official website and Flipkart.
Model Current Price (Rs)Sale Price (Rs)
Realme XT (4GB / 64GB)15,99914,999
Realme X (4GB / 128GB)16,99914,999
Realme 5 Pro (4GB / 64GB)13,99911,999
Realme 5 Pro (6GB / 64GB)14,99912,999
Realme 5 Pro (8GB / 128GB)16,99914,999
Realme 3 (3GB / 32GB)7,9996,999
Realme 3  (3GB / 64GB)8,9997,499
Realme 3 (4GB / 64GB)9,9997,999
Realme 2 Pro (4GB / 64GB)8,9997,999
Realme 2 Pro (6GB / 64GB)10,9999,999
Realme 2 Pro (8GB / 128GB)12,99911,999
Realme 3i (3GB + 32GB)7,9996,999
Realme 3i (4GB + 64GB)9,9997,999
Realme C2 (3GB + 32GB)7,4996,999

The Realme XT will bring the 64-megapixel quad-camera experience below the 15K mark, rivaling Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro. At just 11,999, the Realme 5 Pro has to be our pick for best value option with four rear cameras, a Snapdragon 700 series chipset, fast-charging support, and everything else expected of an entry-level mid-range smartphone.

Close
If you are in the market for an affordable or mid-tier handset, the Realpublic Sale is the right place to look.

First Published on Jan 16, 2020 04:09 pm

tags #Realme #smartphones

