Realme 5s or Redmi Note 8: Which is the best smartphone under Rs 10,000 among the two?

Realme recently unveiled the latest addition to its 5 series during the Realme X2 Pro launch event. The Realme 5s is priced, starting from Rs 9,999 and offers quite a few upgrades over the standard Realme 5. However, the primary competition for the Realme 5s comes from the Redmi Note 8.

With both phones starting at Rs 9,999, there’s very little to tell them apart. So, let us comb through those spec sheets for you.

Specs Realme 5s Redmi Note 8 Chipset Snapdragon 665 Snapdragon 665 Display 6.5-inch HD+ (720 x 1600 pixels), 269 ppi density IPS LCD 6.3-inch FHD+(1080 x 2340 pixels), 409 ppi density IPS LCD RAM 4GB 4GB/ 6GB Storage 64GB/128GB 64GB / 128GB Rear Camera 48 MP, f/1.8 + 8 MP, f/2.2 + 2 MP, f/2.4 + 2 MP, f/2.4 48 MP, f/1.8 + 8 MP, f/2.2 + 2 MP, f/2.4 + 2 MP, f/2.4 Front Camera 13 MP, f/2.0 13 MP, f/2.0 Battery 5000 mAh battery, 10W Charging 4000 mAh battery, 18W Fast Charging Software Android 9.0 (Pie), ColorOS 6 Android 9.0 (Pie), MIUI 10 Starting Price Rs 9,999 Rs 9,999

Design

On the design front, both phones look pretty flashy. The Realme 5s is covered with Gorilla Glass 3+ on the back and front, while Xiaomi offers Gorilla Glass 5 protection on the back and front of the Redmi Note 8. Both phones also have an identical dewdrop notch on the front. At the end of the day, ‘design’ comes down to your choice in finish.

Performance

In terms of performance, the Snapdragon 665 chipset shows up on both the Realme 5s and Redmi Note 8. Both phones are pretty evenly matched when it comes to performance, but Xiaomi does offer a 6GB variant of the Note 8, but that’ll cost more.

Display

There are a few differences in the panels of both devices. Firstly, the Redmi Note 8 gets a smaller screen than the Realme 5s, but what it lacks in size, it makes up for it in resolution. While screen size might not be that important, resolution certainly is. And we prefer the FHD+ display on the Note 8 over the HD+ screen on the Realme 5s.

Camera

When it comes to optics, it is simply too hard to tell these phones apart. Both the rear quad-camera setup and front shooter on the Realme 5s and Redmi Note 8 are identical and offer nearly the same feature. Until we get our hands on the Realme 5s, we’d have to call this one a tie. If you want a better idea of camera performance on the Redmi Note 8, check out our full review here.

Battery

The Realme 5s gets a bigger 5,000 mAh battery than the 4,000 mAh battery on the Note 8, giving it a clear advantage in terms of battery life. However, Realme includes a 10W fast-charger in the box, while Xiaomi offers 18W fast-charging. While it is going to take longer to juice up that 5,000 mAh battery, we still think the trade-off is worth it.

Verdict