Realme 5 vs Redmi Note 7S: Which is the best smartphone under Rs 10,000?

The Realme 5 series smartphones have captured the spotlight in the Indian markets, especially in the ‘value’ segment. While we already discussed the value proposition of the Realme 5 Pro, the non-pro variant also offers one of the best price-to-performance ratios in a smartphone under Rs 10,000.

Specs Redmi 7S Realme 5 Chipset Snapdragon 660 Snapdragon 665 Display 6.3-inch FHD+ (1080x2340 pixels) LCD 6.5-inch HD+ (720 x 1600 pixels) LCD RAM 3GB/4GB 3GB/4GB Storage 32GB/64GB 32GB/64GB/128GB Rear Cameras 48MP f/1.79 + 5MP 12MP f/1.8+ 8MP f/2.25 + 2MP f/2.4 + 2MP f/2.4 Front Camera 13-megapixel 13-megapixel Battery 4,000 mAh 5,000 mAh Software Android 9 Pie - MIUI 10 Android 9 Pie - ColorOS 6.0.1 Starting Price Rs 9,999 Rs 9,999

But the Realme 5 is not alone in the under Rs 10,000 segment; its greatest rival comes in the form of the Redmi Note 7S. So, let’s find out which of these two phones deserves the title of best smartphone under Rs 10K?

Performance

Straight off the bat, the Snapdragon 665 SoC on the Realme 5 is based on advanced 11nm architecture as compared to 14nm Snapdragon 660 chipset on the Redmi Note 7S. But the Snapdragon 665 chipset isn’t just faster; it uses AIE technology to improve machine learning and AI tasks handling.

Camera

For the camera, the Redmi Note 7S packs a 48-megapixel primary sensor and a 5-megapixel secondary shooter with a 13-megapixel front camera. The Realme 5, on the other hand, features the same quad-camera setup as on the Pro variant. However, the sensors on the device do get a downgrade with Realme opting for a 12-megapixel primary shooter, an 8-megapixel wide-angle sensor, a 2-megapixel portrait shooter, and a 2-megapixel macro lens. The quad-camera setup on the Realme 5 offers more functionality than the dual-camera setup on the Note 7S.

Screen

In terms of display, the Realme 5 opts for a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) LCD screen, while the Redmi Note 7S uses a 6.3-inch FHD+ (1080x2340 pixels) LCD panel. The display is a clear-cut win for the Redmi Note 7S as an FHD+ is a big advantage over the HD+ panel.

Battery

The Realme 5 features a 5,000 mAh battery capacity as opposed to 4,000 mAh on the Redmi Note 7S. A 10W quick charge adapter is also included for both devices. The bigger battery combined with, the newer fabrication process gives the Realme 5 an easy win here.

Verdict