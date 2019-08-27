App
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Aug 27, 2019 04:39 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Realme 5 vs Redmi Note 7S: Which is the best smartphone under Rs 10,000?

Realme vs Redmi

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Realme 5 series smartphones have captured the spotlight in the Indian markets, especially in the ‘value’ segment. While we already discussed the value proposition of the Realme 5 Pro, the non-pro variant also offers one of the best price-to-performance ratios in a smartphone under Rs 10,000.

But the Realme 5 is not alone in the under Rs 10,000 segment; its greatest rival comes in the form of the Redmi Note 7S. So, let’s find out which of these two phones deserves the title of best smartphone under Rs 10K?
SpecsRedmi 7SRealme 5
ChipsetSnapdragon 660Snapdragon 665
Display6.3-inch FHD+ (1080x2340 pixels) LCD6.5-inch HD+ (720 x 1600 pixels) LCD
RAM3GB/4GB3GB/4GB
Storage32GB/64GB32GB/64GB/128GB
Rear Cameras48MP f/1.79 + 5MP12MP f/1.8+ 8MP f/2.25 + 2MP f/2.4 + 2MP f/2.4
Front Camera13-megapixel13-megapixel
Battery4,000 mAh5,000 mAh
SoftwareAndroid 9 Pie - MIUI 10Android 9 Pie - ColorOS 6.0.1
Starting PriceRs 9,999Rs 9,999

Performance

Straight off the bat, the Snapdragon 665 SoC on the Realme 5 is based on advanced 11nm architecture as compared to 14nm Snapdragon 660 chipset on the Redmi Note 7S. But the Snapdragon 665 chipset isn’t just faster; it uses AIE technology to improve machine learning and AI tasks handling.

Camera

For the camera, the Redmi Note 7S packs a 48-megapixel primary sensor and a 5-megapixel secondary shooter with a 13-megapixel front camera. The Realme 5, on the other hand, features the same quad-camera setup as on the Pro variant. However, the sensors on the device do get a downgrade with Realme opting for a 12-megapixel primary shooter, an 8-megapixel wide-angle sensor, a 2-megapixel portrait shooter, and a 2-megapixel macro lens. The quad-camera setup on the Realme 5 offers more functionality than the dual-camera setup on the Note 7S.

Screen

In terms of display, the Realme 5 opts for a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) LCD screen, while the Redmi Note 7S uses a 6.3-inch FHD+ (1080x2340 pixels) LCD panel. The display is a clear-cut win for the Redmi Note 7S as an FHD+ is a big advantage over the HD+ panel.

Battery

The Realme 5 features a 5,000 mAh battery capacity as opposed to 4,000 mAh on the Redmi Note 7S. A 10W quick charge adapter is also included for both devices. The bigger battery combined with, the newer fabrication process gives the Realme 5 an easy win here.

Verdict

For our pick for best smartphone under Rs 10K, we’d have to go with the Realme 5. Not only does the phone offer better performance, but a bigger battery coupled with more camera functionality really tend to add up. However, the Redmi Note 7S does provide a better screen and a 48-megapixel primary sensor that the Realme 5 cannot match up to.

First Published on Aug 27, 2019 04:39 pm

tags #Realme #Redmi

RIL AGM 2019: Top announcements made by Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

