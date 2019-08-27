Realme 5 vs Redmi Note 7S: Which is the best smartphone under Rs 10,000?

Realme vs Redmi
The Realme 5 series smartphones have captured the spotlight in the Indian markets, especially in the ‘value’ segment. While we already discussed the value proposition of the Realme 5 Pro, the non-pro variant also offers one of the best price-to-performance ratios in a smartphone under Rs 10,000.But the Realme 5 is not alone in the under Rs 10,000 segment; its greatest rival comes in the form of the Redmi Note 7S. So, let’s find out which of these two phones deserves the title of best smartphone under Rs 10K?
|Specs
|Redmi 7S
|Realme 5
|Chipset
|Snapdragon 660
|Snapdragon 665
|Display
|6.3-inch FHD+ (1080x2340 pixels) LCD
|6.5-inch HD+ (720 x 1600 pixels) LCD
|RAM
|3GB/4GB
|3GB/4GB
|Storage
|32GB/64GB
|32GB/64GB/128GB
|Rear Cameras
|48MP f/1.79 + 5MP
|12MP f/1.8+ 8MP f/2.25 + 2MP f/2.4 + 2MP f/2.4
|Front Camera
|13-megapixel
|13-megapixel
|Battery
|4,000 mAh
|5,000 mAh
|Software
|Android 9 Pie - MIUI 10
|Android 9 Pie - ColorOS 6.0.1
|Starting Price
|Rs 9,999
|Rs 9,999
Performance
Straight off the bat, the Snapdragon 665 SoC on the Realme 5 is based on advanced 11nm architecture as compared to 14nm Snapdragon 660 chipset on the Redmi Note 7S. But the Snapdragon 665 chipset isn’t just faster; it uses AIE technology to improve machine learning and AI tasks handling.
Camera
For the camera, the Redmi Note 7S packs a 48-megapixel primary sensor and a 5-megapixel secondary shooter with a 13-megapixel front camera. The Realme 5, on the other hand, features the same quad-camera setup as on the Pro variant. However, the sensors on the device do get a downgrade with Realme opting for a 12-megapixel primary shooter, an 8-megapixel wide-angle sensor, a 2-megapixel portrait shooter, and a 2-megapixel macro lens. The quad-camera setup on the Realme 5 offers more functionality than the dual-camera setup on the Note 7S.
Screen
In terms of display, the Realme 5 opts for a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) LCD screen, while the Redmi Note 7S uses a 6.3-inch FHD+ (1080x2340 pixels) LCD panel. The display is a clear-cut win for the Redmi Note 7S as an FHD+ is a big advantage over the HD+ panel.
Battery
The Realme 5 features a 5,000 mAh battery capacity as opposed to 4,000 mAh on the Redmi Note 7S. A 10W quick charge adapter is also included for both devices. The bigger battery combined with, the newer fabrication process gives the Realme 5 an easy win here.
VerdictFor our pick for best smartphone under Rs 10K, we'd have to go with the Realme 5. Not only does the phone offer better performance, but a bigger battery coupled with more camera functionality really tend to add up. However, the Redmi Note 7S does provide a better screen and a 48-megapixel primary sensor that the Realme 5 cannot match up to.