Realme 5 to go on sale every Tuesday at 12 pm on Flipkart and Realme India website

Realme 5 would be available for purchase every Tuesday at 12 pm starting from September 10. The smartphone was available only via flash sale since its launch. Realme 5 went on sale for the first time on August 27 wherein the company sold over 1,20,000 units.Realme has announced that the Realme 5 would be available every Tuesday at 12 pm on Flipkart and Realme India’s official website. This could be the next-best move before making the smartphone available for open sale. It also makes it easier to interested buyers to keep a track about the sale.
To recall the specifications, Realme 5 features a 6.5-inch FHD+LCD panel with a teardrop notch for the front camera. The smartphone has a 720x1600 resolution and a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. With a 31 percent smaller notch than the Realme 3 and minimum bezels on the sides, Realme 5 manages to get a screen to body ratio of 89 percent.
Under the hood, Realme 5 gets an 11nm Snapdragon 665 SoC Octa-core SoC clocked at 2.0 GHz. The processor is paired with 3GB and 4GB RAM with 32GB/64GB/128GB internal storage that is expandable via microSD (256GB).
Cameras at the back feature quad-sensors with a primary 12MP f/1.8 lens. The other three sensors include an 8MP f/2.25 119-degree ultra-wide lens, a 2MP portrait lens and a 2MP macro lens. For selfies, the notch houses a 13MP front camera with AI capabilities.
There is a massive 5,000 mAh battery on the Realme 5 with support for 10W charging.Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS/A-GPS, 3.5mm headphone jack and micro-USB port. The 3GB+32GB storage variant can be bought for Rs 9,999. Realme 5 with 4GB+64GB and 4GB+128GB variants are priced at Rs 10,999 and Rs 11,999 respectively. As for the colour options, Realme 5 can be bought in Crystal Blue and Crystal Purple.