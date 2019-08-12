Realme 5 series with quad-camera setup to launch on August 20 in India

Realme is confirmed to launch the Realme 5-series in India on August 20. E-Commerce website Flipkart has teased the launch of Realme’s upcoming smartphone confirming the launch date and some features of the Realme 5-series.

During the Camera Innovation Event, Realme confirmed that it would launch three new smartphones with a quad-camera setup before Diwali 2019. The teaser on Flipkart confirms that Realme 5-series would feature a quad-camera setup.

Realme is expected to launch the Realme 5 and the Realme 5 Pro on August 20 in India. The microsite reveals that the camera on the Realme 5-series would have a primary, a 119-degree ultra-wide, a super macro and a Portrait lens. The company is yet to give details about the megapixel count on each of these sensors.

Realme has not revealed any other details of the Realme 5-series. It is expected that the company would house the 64MP Samsung ISOCELL Bright GW1 sensor on the Realme 5-series.

The same sensor could possibly be used in the rumoured Realme X Pro that is also expected to be launched before Diwali this year.