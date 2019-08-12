Realme 5 series with quad-camera setup to launch on August 20 in India

The company would launch Realme 5-series on August 20 at 12.30 pm in India.
Realme is confirmed to launch the Realme 5-series in India on August 20. E-Commerce website Flipkart has teased the launch of Realme’s upcoming smartphone confirming the launch date and some features of the Realme 5-series.
During the Camera Innovation Event, Realme confirmed that it would launch three new smartphones with a quad-camera setup before Diwali 2019. The teaser on Flipkart confirms that Realme 5-series would feature a quad-camera setup.
Realme is expected to launch the Realme 5 and the Realme 5 Pro on August 20 in India. The microsite reveals that the camera on the Realme 5-series would have a primary, a 119-degree ultra-wide, a super macro and a Portrait lens. The company is yet to give details about the megapixel count on each of these sensors.
Realme has not revealed any other details of the Realme 5-series. It is expected that the company would house the 64MP Samsung ISOCELL Bright GW1 sensor on the Realme 5-series.
The same sensor could possibly be used in the rumoured Realme X Pro that is also expected to be launched before Diwali this year.Apart from Realme, Xiaomi and Samsung are also working on 64MP smartphone cameras. Xiaomi has not revealed any details of the Redmi smartphone except that it would launch in India during Q4 of 2019. This could mean that Xiaomi could launch the Note 8 Pro with a 64MP camera sensor as rumoured.