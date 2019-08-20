Realme 5, Realme 5 Pro to launch today in India at 12.30 pm: Where to livestream, specifications, expected price

Realme is all set to make the global debut of its latest Realme 5-series in India. The Chinese manufacturer would launch two new smartphones under the series, namely Realme 5 and Realme 5 Pro.

Realme will launch the new budget smartphones on August 20 at 12.30 pm in an event in New Delhi. The company is hosting a live-stream of its event, which can be viewed on Realme’s YouTube channel.

Some specifications of the Realme 5 and Realme 5 Pro have been teased on Flipkart where they would be available for sale after the launch, apart from Realme’s online store.

Both the Realme 5 and Realme 5 Pro are confirmed to get a quad-camera setup.

The Realme 5 Pro would get a 48MP Sony IMX586 primary sensor. The other three sensors would include a 119-degree ultra-wide-angle lens, a macro lens, and a portrait lens.

Leaks suggest that Realme 5 Pro would get powered by an Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC with up to 8GB RAM. The ‘Pro’ variant is also rumoured to be available in a 6GB RAM variant. Storage details are not available as yet.

Realme 5 is also confirmed to get a quad-camera setup. The company has kept the camera specifications under wraps as of now. The only specifications revealed include an f/1.8 primary sensor with a 119-degree ultra-wide-angle lens, a super macro lens and a portrait lens.

Realme 5 is also rumoured to get a Snapdragon 665 SoC, which would be a first in India. The company’s CEO has confirmed that Realme 5 would be priced below Rs 10,000 in India.

Both smartphones are confirmed to get a massive 5,000 mAh battery. The Realme 5 Pro would support VOOC Flash charge 3.0, which, according to the company, can power up the device up to 55 percent in 30 minutes.

Other details would be revealed in a few hours at the launch event.