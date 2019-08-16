App
Last Updated : Aug 16, 2019 04:50 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Realme 5 Pro with 48MP Sony IMX586 sensor confirmed, Realme 5 specifications out

The Flipkart microsite also teases the Realme 5 Pro with a ‘lightning-fast’ Qualcomm Snapdragon’ SoC.

Pranav Hegde @PranavHegdeHere

Realme has confirmed the launch of Realme 5-series in India on August 20. The company has started dropping teasers hinting about the specifications and other details of the device. Meanwhile, Flipkart is hosting a dedicated webpage which reveals more information on both the devices.

The Flipkart microsite reveals that Realme 5 Pro would feature a 48MP quad-camera setup with a Sony IMX586 primary sensor. The microsite also gives details about the other three cameras. These would include a 119-degree ultra-wide-angle sensor, a macro lens and a portrait lens. 

The page also teases the Realme 5 Pro with a ‘lightning-fast’ Qualcomm Snapdragon’ SoC. For fast charging, Realme 5 Pro would feature 20W VOOC 3.0 fast-charging that would power up the device up to 55 percent in 30 minutes.

Just days ahead of its official launch, Realme 5 has also been spotted on Geekbench, revealing key specifications of the budget smartphone.

The listing reveal that the Realme 5 would come with a motherboard name the ‘trinket’, which is associated with Snapdragon 665 SoC. This would make Realme 5 the first smartphone in India to feature the Snapdragon 665 SoC. Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth has confirmed that Realme 5 would feature a first-in-India Qualcomm chipset without revealing the name.

The device with the model number RMX1911 would also have 4GB RAM. In single-core and multi-core tests, Realme 5 managed to score 1525 and 5498, respectively. The smartphone would boot on Android 9.0 out-of-the-box.

Other confirmed specifications include a quad-camera setup and a 5,000 mAh battery. Realme 5 is also expected to get support for VOOC 3.0 fast-charging.

First Published on Aug 16, 2019 04:50 pm

tags #gadgets #Realme #smartphone

