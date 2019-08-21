App
Last Updated : Aug 21, 2019 03:58 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Realme 5 Pro vs Realme 3 Pro: Specifications, Features, Price Comparison

Pranav Hegde @PranavHegdeHere
Realme has launched the Realme 5 Pro in India. The latest smartphone succeeds the Realme 3 Pro, which was launched earlier this year in India. There have been internal and external upgrades in the Realme 5 Pro, particularly in the processor and camera departments.
ParametersRealme 5 ProRealme 3 Pro
Display6.3-inch Full HD+ display with a resolution of 1080*2340 pixels and a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The screen comes with a slightly smaller water-drop notch on top.6.3-inch Full HD+ display with a resolution of 1080*2340 pixels and a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The screen comes with a water-drop notch on top.
Processor2.3 GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 Octa-core SoC with Adreno 616 GPU.2.2 GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 AIE with Adreno 616 GPU.
RAM and Storage options4GB + 64GB, 6GB + 64GB 8GB +128GB.4GB+64GB, 6GB+64GB, 6GB+128GB. Expandable upto 256GB via microSD.
Rear Camera48MP Sony IMX586 (f/1.79) + 8MP ultra-wide (f/2.25) + 2MP Portrait lens + 2MP Macro lens16MP (f/1.7) + 5MP (f/2.4)
Front camera16MP f/2.0 sensor25MP f/2.0 sensor
Battery4,045 mAh with 20W VOOC 3.0 fast charge tech4,045 mAh with 20W VOOC 3.0 fast charge tech
OSAndroid 9.0 based Color OS 6Android 9.0 based Color OS 6
Connectivity 4G LTE, Dual-SIM, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, USB Type-C, GPS, headphone jack4G LTE, Dual-SIM, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, headphone jack
Colour optionsSparkling Blue, Crystal Green.Carbon Grey, Lightning Purple, Nitro Blue.
PriceRs 13,999 for 4GB + 64GB, Rs 14,999 for 6GB + 64GB, Rs 16,999 for 8GB + 128GBRs 13,999 for 4GB + 64GB, Rs 15,999 for 6GB + 64GB, Rs 16,999 for 6GB + 128GB

The Realme 5 Pro has the same screen size as the Realme 3. While things may seem similar at the front, the rear panel sees significant changes.

The Realme 5 Pro gets a quad-camera setup with a 48MP Sony IMX586 sensor. The Realme 3 Pro, also, has a 48MP primary camera but misses out the ultra-wide sensor, portrait sensor and a macro lens found on Realme 5 Pro.

For performance, the Realme 5 Pro gets Snapdragon 712 SoC, which has proved to be a high-performance SoC for the price in our Z1Pro review. The SoC with up to 8GB RAM and the Realme 5 Pro would offer excellent gaming performance.

Close

While specifications look great on paper, its real-world performance would decide if the Realme 5 Pro could be recommended under Rs 20,000.

Our detailed review of the Realme 5 Pro would be soon up on our website.

First Published on Aug 21, 2019 03:58 pm

