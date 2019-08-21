Realme 5 Pro vs Realme 3 Pro: Specifications, Features, Price Comparison

Parameters Realme 5 Pro Realme 3 Pro Display 6.3-inch Full HD+ display with a resolution of 1080*2340 pixels and a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The screen comes with a slightly smaller water-drop notch on top. 6.3-inch Full HD+ display with a resolution of 1080*2340 pixels and a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The screen comes with a water-drop notch on top. Processor 2.3 GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 Octa-core SoC with Adreno 616 GPU. 2.2 GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 AIE with Adreno 616 GPU. RAM and Storage options 4GB + 64GB, 6GB + 64GB 8GB +128GB. 4GB+64GB, 6GB+64GB, 6GB+128GB. Expandable upto 256GB via microSD. Rear Camera 48MP Sony IMX586 (f/1.79) + 8MP ultra-wide (f/2.25) + 2MP Portrait lens + 2MP Macro lens 16MP (f/1.7) + 5MP (f/2.4) Front camera 16MP f/2.0 sensor 25MP f/2.0 sensor Battery 4,045 mAh with 20W VOOC 3.0 fast charge tech 4,045 mAh with 20W VOOC 3.0 fast charge tech OS Android 9.0 based Color OS 6 Android 9.0 based Color OS 6 Connectivity 4G LTE, Dual-SIM, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, USB Type-C, GPS, headphone jack 4G LTE, Dual-SIM, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, headphone jack Colour options Sparkling Blue, Crystal Green. Carbon Grey, Lightning Purple, Nitro Blue. Price Rs 13,999 for 4GB + 64GB, Rs 14,999 for 6GB + 64GB, Rs 16,999 for 8GB + 128GB Rs 13,999 for 4GB + 64GB, Rs 15,999 for 6GB + 64GB, Rs 16,999 for 6GB + 128GB

Realme has launched the Realme 5 Pro in India. The latest smartphone succeeds the Realme 3 Pro, which was launched earlier this year in India. There have been internal and external upgrades in the Realme 5 Pro, particularly in the processor and camera departments.

The Realme 5 Pro has the same screen size as the Realme 3. While things may seem similar at the front, the rear panel sees significant changes.

The Realme 5 Pro gets a quad-camera setup with a 48MP Sony IMX586 sensor. The Realme 3 Pro, also, has a 48MP primary camera but misses out the ultra-wide sensor, portrait sensor and a macro lens found on Realme 5 Pro.

For performance, the Realme 5 Pro gets Snapdragon 712 SoC, which has proved to be a high-performance SoC for the price in our Z1Pro review. The SoC with up to 8GB RAM and the Realme 5 Pro would offer excellent gaming performance.

While specifications look great on paper, its real-world performance would decide if the Realme 5 Pro could be recommended under Rs 20,000.