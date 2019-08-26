App
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Aug 26, 2019 04:29 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Realme 5 Pro vs Mi A3 vs Motorola One Action: Which is the best smartphone under Rs 15,000?

We compare the specifications and features of these three smartphones.

Pranav Hegde @PranavHegdeHere
The sub-Rs 15,000 category has seen many launches over the past couple of weeks. Smartphone manufacturers have launched value-for-money devices loaded with features. The Realme 5 Pro, Mi A3 and One Action are amongst the most-recent launches over the last week. We compare the specifications and features of these three smartphones.
ParametersMi A3Realme 5 ProMotorola One Action
Display6.08-inch Super AMOLED HD+ display with a resolution of 720 x 1580 pixels. It has a ‘Dot’ notch at the top6.3-inch Full HD+ display with a resolution of 1080*2340 pixels and a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The screen comes with a water-drop notch on top.6.3-inch Full HD+ CineVision display with a 1080 * 2520 resolution and a 21:9 aspect ratio. The screen has a punch-hole in the top left corner.
Processor2.0 GHz Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC with Adreno 610 GPU2.3 GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 Octa-core SoC with Adreno 616 GPU.2.0 GHz Samsung Exynos 9609 SoC with Mali G72 GPU.
RAM and Storage options4GB + 64GB, 6GB + 128GB, Expandable via microSD up to 256GB4GB + 64GB, 6GB + 64GB, 8GB +128GB, Expandable via microSD up to 256GB.4GB + 128GB, Expandable via microSD up to 512GB.
Rear Camera48MP f/1.79 Sony IMX586 + 8MP 118-degree f/2.2 + 2MP depth sensor48MP Sony IMX586 (f/1.79) + 8MP ultra-wide (f/2.25) + 2MP Portrait lens + 2MP Macro lens12MP f/1.8 + 16MP f/2.2 lens 17-degree ultra-wide lens + 5MP depth sensor
Front camera32MP f/2.0 sensor16MP f/2.0 sensor12MP f/2.0
Battery4,030 mAh battery with 18W fast charging support4,045 mAh with 20W VOOC 3.0 fast charge support.3,500 mAh battery with 10W TurboPower charging.
OSAndroid 9.0Android 9.0 based Color OS 6Android 9.0
BiometricsIn-display fingerprint scanner and face unlockRear-mounted fingerprint scanner and Face UnlockRear-mounted fingerprint scanner

Connectivity

options		4G VoLTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, USB with OTG support.4G LTE, Dual-SIM, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, USB Type-C, GPS, headphone jack4G LTE, Dual-SIM, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, USB Type-C, GPS, headphone jack
Colour OptionsMore than White, Not Just Blue, and Kind of Grey.Sparkling Blue, Crystal Green. Denim Blue, Pearl White.
PriceRs 12,999 for 4GB + 64GB, Rs 15,999 for 6GB + 128GB.Rs 13,999 for 4GB + 64GB, Rs 14,999 for 6GB + 64GB, Rs 16,999 for 8GB + 128GB. Rs 13,999 for 4GB + 128GB

On paper, the Realme 5 Pro looks like a powerful smartphone. It features a tall display with a water-drop notch, a Snapdragon 712 SoC with 8GB RAM and a quad-camera setup with a 48MP primary sensor. What it misses out on is an AMOLED panel which is found on the Mi A3.

The Mi A3's display would offer better colours, with deep blacks. This would also save battery as pixels can be switched off when not required. It also gets an in-display fingerprint scanner which the other two smartphones miss out on. Also, if you are someone who does not like skin on top of Android, Mi A3 offers stock Android software experience.

Motorola One Action offers a CinemaWide display with a 21:9 aspect ratio. The aspect ratio would be loved by users who stream content on their smartphone. it also features a triple camera setup with a wide-angle lens that lets users shoot horizontal videos, even when the smartphone is held vertically.

First Published on Aug 26, 2019 04:29 pm

tags #Motorola #Realme #smartphones #Technology #Xiaomi

