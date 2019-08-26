Realme 5 Pro vs Mi A3 vs Motorola One Action: Which is the best smartphone under Rs 15,000?

Parameters Mi A3 Realme 5 Pro Motorola One Action Display 6.08-inch Super AMOLED HD+ display with a resolution of 720 x 1580 pixels. It has a ‘Dot’ notch at the top 6.3-inch Full HD+ display with a resolution of 1080*2340 pixels and a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The screen comes with a water-drop notch on top. 6.3-inch Full HD+ CineVision display with a 1080 * 2520 resolution and a 21:9 aspect ratio. The screen has a punch-hole in the top left corner. Processor 2.0 GHz Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC with Adreno 610 GPU 2.3 GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 Octa-core SoC with Adreno 616 GPU. 2.0 GHz Samsung Exynos 9609 SoC with Mali G72 GPU. RAM and Storage options 4GB + 64GB, 6GB + 128GB, Expandable via microSD up to 256GB 4GB + 64GB, 6GB + 64GB, 8GB +128GB, Expandable via microSD up to 256GB. 4GB + 128GB, Expandable via microSD up to 512GB. Rear Camera 48MP f/1.79 Sony IMX586 + 8MP 118-degree f/2.2 + 2MP depth sensor 48MP Sony IMX586 (f/1.79) + 8MP ultra-wide (f/2.25) + 2MP Portrait lens + 2MP Macro lens 12MP f/1.8 + 16MP f/2.2 lens 17-degree ultra-wide lens + 5MP depth sensor Front camera 32MP f/2.0 sensor 16MP f/2.0 sensor 12MP f/2.0 Battery 4,030 mAh battery with 18W fast charging support 4,045 mAh with 20W VOOC 3.0 fast charge support. 3,500 mAh battery with 10W TurboPower charging. OS Android 9.0 Android 9.0 based Color OS 6 Android 9.0 Biometrics In-display fingerprint scanner and face unlock Rear-mounted fingerprint scanner and Face Unlock Rear-mounted fingerprint scanner Connectivity options 4G VoLTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, USB with OTG support. 4G LTE, Dual-SIM, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, USB Type-C, GPS, headphone jack 4G LTE, Dual-SIM, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, USB Type-C, GPS, headphone jack Colour Options More than White, Not Just Blue, and Kind of Grey. Sparkling Blue, Crystal Green. Denim Blue, Pearl White. Price Rs 12,999 for 4GB + 64GB, Rs 15,999 for 6GB + 128GB. Rs 13,999 for 4GB + 64GB, Rs 14,999 for 6GB + 64GB, Rs 16,999 for 8GB + 128GB. Rs 13,999 for 4GB + 128GB

The sub-Rs 15,000 category has seen many launches over the past couple of weeks. Smartphone manufacturers have launched value-for-money devices loaded with features. The Realme 5 Pro, Mi A3 and One Action are amongst the most-recent launches over the last week. We compare the specifications and features of these three smartphones.

On paper, the Realme 5 Pro looks like a powerful smartphone. It features a tall display with a water-drop notch, a Snapdragon 712 SoC with 8GB RAM and a quad-camera setup with a 48MP primary sensor. What it misses out on is an AMOLED panel which is found on the Mi A3.

The Mi A3's display would offer better colours, with deep blacks. This would also save battery as pixels can be switched off when not required. It also gets an in-display fingerprint scanner which the other two smartphones miss out on. Also, if you are someone who does not like skin on top of Android, Mi A3 offers stock Android software experience.