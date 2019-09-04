Realme 5 Pro review: Real value for money among smartphones under Rs 15K

Oppo sub-brand Realme recently raised the bar for smartphones under Rs 15K and Rs 10K with the Realme 5 series. The Realme 5 starts at Rs 9,999, while the Pro variant is priced at Rs 13,999.

According to Counterpoint Research, Realme has taken about a year to reach the fifth spot in the list of smartphone makers with the largest market share in India.

One of the reasons for Realme's immense success in the Indian smartphone market is its feature-rich, price-competitive devices.

And, nothing echoes that feature-rich, price-competitive spirit more than the Realme 5 Pro. And in this story, we will review and analyse the Realme 5 Pro and find out if it is something one should spend on.

Design

In terms of design, the Realme 5 Pro looks and feels pretty good. One-hand usage seems pretty easy, while the phone doesn't feel bulky. The polycarbonate body features a diamond-cut glass finish on the rear.

The 3D holographic colour effect and vertical camera alignment at the back are well done. The new crystal design does look better than the curved lines on the Realme 3 Pro. Despite the glossy finish, the rounded sides and curved back panel is easy-to-grip. The device is 8.9mm thick and weighs 184 grams.

Improvements in design over the Realme 3 Pro are more than enough to make the Realme 5 Pro seem like a premium device. And while, in our opinion, the company's best-designed phone still is the Realme X, the 5 Pro is a significant improvement in the company's main smartphone series.

However, we did feel the standard Realme 5 felt a little more premium than the Pro variant.

The Realme has opted for a fingerprint scanner at the back, rather than an in-display sensor. On the bottom of the device, you get a USB Type-C port, loudspeaker and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

The triple-slot SIM tray is positioned right under the volume rocker on the left and features two SIM card slots and a dedicated microSD card slot. The power button is easily accessible on the right side of the device.

Thankfully this phone isn't slippery at all. Despite its glossy look, the Realme 5 Pro is very easy to grip. The rounded sides and curved back panel make it fit comfortably in a palm, masking its 8.9mm thickness. It weighs 184g and is actually more compact than the Realme 5. We didn't have any trouble using it even with one hand.

Display

The Realme 5 Pro sports a 6.3-inch FHD+ (1080 x 2340 pixels) IPS screen with a dewdrop notch. The company claims a 90.6-percent screen-to-body ratio. The LCD panel is protected by a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass on the top. Apart from the chin, the borders slim and look modern.

The screen on the device is quite bright and more than sufficient for outdoor use. The Realme 5 Pro also supports Widevine L1 DRM for FHD video streaming on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and other streaming platforms.

While we'd prefer an AMOLED panel over a traditional LCD screen, the display gets the job done, especially considering its price, the screen on the Realme 5 Pro is easily one of the best we've seen at this price point.

Pros Cons Excellent gaming performance Camera app requires work Impressive photos in daylight Front camera could be better Best-in-class Night mode at this price ColorOS 6 could use less Bloatware 20W fast charging adapter is great Great value for money

It is bright, and colours appear accurate. However, we'd prefer the punch-hole notch over a dewdrop notch. While consuming content or gaming, the notch is hardly noticeable, and the screen seems pretty nice.

Performance

The Realme 5 Pro is equipped with a 2.2GHz Snapdragon 712 octa-core processor with Adreno 616 graphics, a step above the Snapdragon 710 chipset on the Realme 3 Pro. The phone comes in different configurations with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of in-built UFS 2.1 storage. The 5 Pro runs a ColorOS 6.0.1 based Android 9 Pie. But how does that translate to real-world performance? Surprisingly well actually.

Gaming

We tested PUBG Mobile, Asphalt 9: Legends, and Darkness Rises. We ran all the games on high settings without any problems. Both Asphalt 9: Legends and Darkness Rises delivered smooth gameplay on ultra-settings without any heating issues.

PUBG Mobile, on the other hand, did see some minor heating issues but never to the point where the phone was too hot to hold. When playing the game on high settings in HD, we saw little over 40 fps, while cranking the settings up to ultra gave us upwards of 30 fps.

There is a noticeable difference in graphics when playing PUBG Mobile on ultra-settings at HD resolution. And, while performance does suffer a bit, the game is playable and doesn't lag.

Overall, gaming on this device is a carefree affair. Temperatures on this phone aren't going to get to a point where it is inconvenient for the user. Additionally, there is no game that the Realme 5 Pro won't be able to handle. Seeing such excellent gaming performance on a device under Rs 15K, really makes us question the logic behind gaming phones. But that's an argument for another day.

We also ran a few benchmark tests on Antutu and Geekbench. The Realme 5 Pro recorded a single-core score of 1876 and a multi-core score of 4805 on the Geekbench 4 benchmarking test. Our AnTuTu analysis yielded a score of 180,101. All we could say for performance is that the device exceeds expectations for its price.

Camera

For optics, the Realme 5 Pro gets a quad-camera setup. The quad-camera setup uses a 48-megapixel primary Sony IMX 586 sensor with f/1.8 aperture, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle f/2.25 lens, a 2-megapixel depth sensor for portraits, and a 2-megapixel macro lens. On the front, the Realme 5 Pro's waterdrop notch houses a 16-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.0 aperture. The camera app looks neat at first glance, but switching between the sensors can be a pain if as only the ultra-wide camera gets a toggle switch.

The Realme 5 Pro gets separate controls for HDR, filters, and Chroma Boots (Makes colours more vibrant). The different camera modes include Expert, Slow-Mo, Panorama, Nightscape, Ultra Macro, and Time-lapse.

The 48-megapixel option is available in the spillover menu in the camera app. When taking shots at 48 megapixels, the file size of photos shoots up to five to six times the standard size (About 15MB per shot). However, one of the main benefits of the 48-megapixel sensor is its ability to capture tiny details when zooming in to images.

Shots taken in the daytime with the primary camera were quite sharp, and the colour balance was good. The Realme 5 Pro was quick to lock focus, and we didn't have any trouble with usability. We liked the results in terms of fine detail in the foreground as well as clarity in distant objects. There was a little grain in shadowy areas and towards the sides of some frames, but the primary camera worked very well, even for high-contrast scenes.

The ultra-wide lens doesn't really match up to the primary sensor. Shots on the sensor reveal loss in colour accuracy and detail. While the overall picture quality is poor as compared to shots taken on the primary sensor. It is decent in well-lit scenarios, but we'd recommend it only if the primary camera doesn't capture everything in one frame.

Portrait mode shines on the Realme 5 Pro as the device excels at edge detection since it uses the primary sensor and not a telephoto lens. Portrait shots are arguably the best we've seen as compared to most other devices at this price point.

Most of the time, the macro seemed wrong, and we simply couldn't figure out the ideal focal distance. Details outside the focus also seemed rough, colours were often botchy, and textures lacked details. Camera software did little to help with the overall quality. And, while trial and error may be required, there's a fat chance that the phone itself will cast a shadow over your subject.

The night mode on the Realme 5 Pro is significantly improved as compared to its predecessor. Keep in mind, photos taken in Nightscape do take about two to three seconds to process, but results are pretty good. Pictures on the dedicated night mode don't appear over-exposed in a way that makes them look like paintings. As compared to the Realme 3 Pro, we saw a significant difference in noise reduction.

Selfies on the Realme 5 Pro shots benefit from processing and look far better when they are opened as opposed to what you see on the screen. However, most shots still look overprocessed, making skin look artificial. Also, don't bother taking selfies in low light.

Video recorded on the rear camera is set to 1080p at 30 fps by default. You can also up the quality to 4K at 30fps or 1080p at 60fps. In good light, videos come out pretty good. The ultra-wide camera can also record video, but it seems like a waste because of the quality of the sensor. Electronic image stabilisation does reasonably well when recording video at 1080p.

Overall rear camera performance on the Realme 5 Pro is quite impressive at this price point. The primary camera does a fantastic job with photos in good light and at 1080p video recording. The rear camera also does a pretty decent job when it comes to pictures in low light. While Portrait mode shines, the Ultra Macro mode leaves a lot to be desired. The selfie camera also doesn't perform particularly well.

Software

Realme utilises ColorOS 6 on top of Android 9 Pie. The Chinese smartphone maker has made several customisations to the latest version of ColorOS. The UI finally gets an app drawer, so icons aren't cluttered all over your screen. ColorOS comes with loads of preinstalled apps, few of which cannot be uninstalled.

Unless you stop the apps, you'll receive constant notifications. Fingerprints and facial recognition can also be used to unlock individual apps. Private Safe lets you securely store photos and documents. When invasive apps ask permission, ColorOS lets you supply dummy data.

Customisation options include UI animation speed, themes, icon density on the home screens, and more. Apps can be launched on the screen with gestures while pressing down on the phone's power button brings up Google Assistant. While the Realme 5 Pro can do without the included bloatware, the overall user experience is quite satisfying.

Battery

In terms of battery, the Realme 5 Pro gets a 4035 mAH battery, which uses Oppo's proprietary VOOC quick charging technology. The device can easily get you through a full day of use on a single full charge. Our full-day usage consisted of about two hours of gaming, an hour and a half of video streaming and a lot of web browsing and note-taking.

While you can easily get a full day's use on a single charge, it will definitely require a charge in the night. But the 20W charging brick included in the box can get you from 0 to 70 percent in little over 30 minutes.

Verdict

The Realme 5 Pro comes in three configurations with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. We'd recommend the 6GB/128GB variant if you don't want to splurge too much extra for the 8GB/128GB model. The one thing the Realme 5 Pro does better than a lot of phones at this price range, arguably the best under Rs 15K.

With the Realme 5 Pro, you are getting precisely what you pay for and a bit more. Four rear cameras are a big positive, but you'll rarely ever use the Ultra Macro lens, and the wide-angle lens is not nearly as good as you'd expect. However, in the right lighting conditions, the 48-megapixel primary sensor shines, offering some of the best results at this price point.

Night mode on the Realme 5 Pro has also come along way since the days of the Realme 3 Pro. The one area that could use a bit of software magic is the 'front camera'. The new improvements in ColorOS make the overall software experience decent.