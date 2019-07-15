Realme 4, Realme 4 Pro spotted on EEC website

Realme today launched the Realme X in India. The company is now rumoured to be working on the Realme 4 and Realme 4 Pro. Both the smartphones have been spotted on the EEC, according to a report.

A report by NashvilleChatterClass says that the Realme 4 and Realme 4 Pro with model numbers RMX1921, RMX1927 and RMX1971 have been spotted on the Russian EEC website.

Amongst the three, the RMX1921, RMX1927 are assumed to be Realme 4 and Realme 4 Pro, as the currently available Realme 3 and Realme 3 Pro have the model numbers RMX1821 and RMX1851, respectively. There is no update about the RMX1971 device.

The report does not reveal any specifications of the Realme 4 or Realme 4 Pro. It is unlikely that Realme would launch the Realme 4 and Realme 4 Pro so soon. Its predecessors Realme 3 and Realme 3 Pro went on sale in India during March and April, respectively.

To recall, the Realme 3 features a 6.2-inches HD+ (720*1520 pixels) dewdrop display with Corning’s Gorilla Glass 5 protection. Under the hood, it gets a 2.1GHz octa-core MediaTek Helio P70 SoC with 3GB/4GB RAM and 32GB/ 64GB internal storage. Optics include a dual 13MP + 2MP rear camera setup with a 13MP f/2.0 sensor at the front for selfies.

Realme 3 Pro, on the other hand, gets a 6.3-inch Full HD+ LCD curved display with a resolution of 1080 * 2340 pixels. It is powered by a 2.2GHz Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC with Adreno 616 GPU. The SoC is paired with 4GB/ 6GB RAM and 64GB/ 128GB internal storage. There is a 4,045 mAh battery with support for 20W VOOC 3.0 fast charging. In terms of camera, there is a 16MP + 5MP rear camera unit, whereas, for selfies, there is a 25MP f/2.0 camera inside the water-drop notch.