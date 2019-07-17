Realme 3i vs Redmi 7: Which one is the better entry-level smartphone?

Parameters Realme 3i Redmi 7 Display 6.2-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 720 * 1520 pixels and a water-drop notch 6.26-inch HD+ display with 720*1520 resolution and a water-drop notch Processor 11nm MediaTek Helio P60 octa-core processor with a peak clock speed of 2.0 GHz 14nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 Octa-core SoC clocked at 1.8GHz. RAM 3GB/ 4GB 2GB/ 3GB Storage 32GB/ 64GB further expandable via microSD up to 256GB 32GB, urther expandable via microSD up to 512GB Rear Camera Dual camera setup with 13MP f/1.8 primary sensor and 2MP depth sensor. Dual camera setup with 12MP f2.2 + 2MP depth sensor. Front camera 13MP f/2.0 8MP f/2.0 Battery 4,230 mAh battery with 10W fast-charging 4,000 mAh battery with 10W charger Security Fingerprint scanner at the back, Face Unlock Rear fingerprint scanner and Face unlock Connectivity options 4G, VoLTE, WiFi 802.11a/b/g/n/ac, GPS, 3.5mm headphone jack, dual-SIM etc. 4G, VoLTE, WiFi 802.11a/b/g/n/ac, GPS, 3.5mm headphone jack, dual-SIM etc. Operating System Android 9.0 based Color OS 6 Android 9.0 based MiUi 10 Price 3GB + 32GB for Rs 7,999, 4GB + 64GB for Rs 9,999. Rs 7,999 for the 2GB + 32GB, Rs 9,999 for the 3GB+32GB variant

The Realme 3i has been launched in India for Rs 7,999. The smartphone is a lite variant of the Realme 3 and comes with a similar design. In terms of pricing, the Realme 3i competes directly with the Redmi 7. We compare the specs of both these devices and find out which one of the two is a better entry-level smartphone.

When it comes to the display, both devices have the same screen size and a water-drop notch. Even the rear panel sports a dual-camera setup. However, the 13MP sensor on Realme 3i comes with a large aperture of f/1.8, which can offer better low-light performance as compared to the 12MP f/2.2 sesnor on the Redmi 7.

The Realme 3i also has an upper hand when it comes to performance. The 11nm chipset comes paired with more RAM and storage options. it even gets a slightly bigger battery.

At least on paper, the Realme 3i beats the Redmi 7. For Rs 7,999, the Realme 3i offers more RAM and storage when compared to the Redmi 7.