App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Jul 17, 2019 02:04 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Realme 3i vs Redmi 7: Which one is the better entry-level smartphone?

The smartphone is a lite variant of the Realme 3 and comes with a similar design.

Pranav Hegde @PranavHegdeHere
The Realme 3i has been launched in India for Rs 7,999. The smartphone is a lite variant of the Realme 3 and comes with a similar design. In terms of pricing, the Realme 3i competes directly with the Redmi 7. We compare the specs of both these devices and find out which one of the two is a better entry-level smartphone.
ParametersRealme 3iRedmi 7
Display6.2-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 720 * 1520 pixels and a water-drop notch6.26-inch HD+ display with 720*1520 resolution and a water-drop notch
Processor11nm MediaTek Helio P60 octa-core processor with a peak clock speed of 2.0 GHz14nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 Octa-core SoC clocked at 1.8GHz.
RAM3GB/ 4GB 2GB/ 3GB
Storage32GB/ 64GB further expandable via microSD up to 256GB32GB, urther expandable via microSD up to 512GB
Rear CameraDual camera setup with 13MP f/1.8 primary sensor and 2MP depth sensor.Dual camera setup with 12MP f2.2 + 2MP depth sensor.
Front camera 13MP f/2.08MP f/2.0
Battery4,230 mAh battery with 10W fast-charging4,000 mAh battery with 10W charger
SecurityFingerprint scanner at the back, Face UnlockRear fingerprint scanner and Face unlock
Connectivity options4G, VoLTE, WiFi 802.11a/b/g/n/ac, GPS, 3.5mm headphone jack, dual-SIM etc.4G, VoLTE, WiFi 802.11a/b/g/n/ac, GPS, 3.5mm headphone jack, dual-SIM etc.
Operating SystemAndroid 9.0 based Color OS 6Android 9.0 based MiUi 10
Price3GB + 32GB for Rs 7,999, 4GB + 64GB for Rs 9,999.Rs 7,999 for the 2GB + 32GB, Rs 9,999 for the 3GB+32GB variant

When it comes to the display, both devices have the same screen size and a water-drop notch. Even the rear panel sports a dual-camera setup. However, the 13MP sensor on Realme 3i comes with a large aperture of f/1.8, which can offer better low-light performance as compared to the 12MP f/2.2 sesnor on the Redmi 7.

The Realme 3i also has an upper hand when it comes to performance. The 11nm chipset comes paired with more RAM and storage options. it even gets a slightly bigger battery.

At least on paper, the Realme 3i beats the Redmi 7.  For Rs 7,999, the Realme 3i offers more RAM and storage when compared to the Redmi 7.
Read More
First Published on Jul 17, 2019 02:04 pm

tags #Realme #Redmi #smartphones #Technology #Xiaomi

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.