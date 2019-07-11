App
Last Updated : Jul 11, 2019 06:05 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Realme 3i to come with MediaTek Helio P60 SoC and dual rear cameras, confirms Flipkart

The Realme 3i is expected to be priced between the Realme C2 and Realme 3.

Pranav Hegde @PranavHegdeHere

Realme is all set to launch the Realme X on July 15 in India. Alongside the flagship device, Realme has confirmed the launch of a new variant of the Realme 3 called Realme 3i.

E-commerce website Flipkart has listed the Realme 3i, revealing some specifications of the smartphone.

According to the listing page, Realme 3i would be a lite variant of the Realme 3. It would come with a MediaTek Helio P60 SoC and a large 4,230 mAh battery. No other specifications of the Realme 3i have been mentioned. However, the image uploaded on Realme India’s Twitter handle shows that the Realme 3i would come with dual cameras and a fingerprint scanner at the back. The rear panel has a dual-tone diamond-cut gradient finish whereas at the front, the display would come with a water-drop notch.

The Realme 3i was recently spotted on Geekbench which, apart from the processor, revealed a 4GB RAM variant. We can expect Realme to launch a 3GB RAM variant as well.

The Realme 3i is expected to be priced between the Realme C2 and Realme 3. While, the Realme C2 is priced at Rs 5,999, the Realme 3 starts at Rs 8,999.
First Published on Jul 11, 2019 06:05 pm

tags #gadgets #Realme #smartphones

