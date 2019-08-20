Realme 3i goes on sale from today in India: Specifications, price, offers

Realme’s budget smartphone Realme 3i is now available as part of an initial sale which started from 12 pm today. The smartphone is available exclusively on Flipkart and Realme’s online store. The Realme 3i is a lite variant of the Realme 3 that was launched earlier this year.

Realme 3i would be available for sale in two storage variants. The smartphone is priced at Rs 7,999 for the 3GB RAM + 32GB variant, whereas the 4GB + 64GB can be purchased for Rs 9,999. Colour options include Diamond Red, Diamond Black and Diamond Blue.

Flipkart is offering no-cost EMI options on the Realme 3i. Bank offers include 5 percent cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card, Axis Bank Buzz Credit Card and HDFC Bank Debit Card. Axis Bank Credit and Debit card users can avail an instant 10 percent discount on the purchase of Realme 3i.

For purchases made via the Realme online store, customers can get 10 percent SuperCash on MobiKwik and Reliance Jio benefits worth Rs 5,300.

To recall the specifications, Realme 3i features a 6.22-inch HD+ display with a water-drop notch for the front camera. It has a 19.5:9 aspect ratio and 88.3 percent screen to body ratio.

A 2.0GHz MediaTek Helio P60 SoC powers the Realme 3i. It is paired with 3GB/ 4GB RAM and 32GB/ 64GB storage. For longer battery life, Realme 3i gets a 4,230 mAh battery with 10W fast charging.

For shutterbugs, there is a dual 13MP + 2MP camera setup at the back. It comes with features like NightScape 2.0 and ChromaBoost. For selfies and face unlock, there is a 13MP f/2.0 AI camera.

Realme 3i boots on Android 9.0 based Color OS 6 out-of-the-box.