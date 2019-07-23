Realme 3i goes on sale for the first time in India: Specs, Price and Offers

Realme 3i would go on sale for the first time today in India. The lite variant of Realme 3 features a new diamond-cut design at the back. Realme 3i comes in two variants and starts at Rs 7,999.

The Realme 3i would go on sale at 12 pm on Flipkart and the company’s official website. The base variant with 3GB RAM + 32GB storage starts at Rs 7,999, whereas the 4GB + 64GB can be purchased for Rs 9,999.

As part of the launch offers, Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card or Buzz Credit card users can avail a five percent discount and no-cost EMI offers on Realme 3i. Jio customers can get benefits up to Rs 5,300 when purchased through Realme’s website.

To recall the specs, the Realme 3i features a 6.22-inch HD+ display with a water-drop notch for the front camera. It has a 19.5:9 aspect ratio and 88.3 percent screen to body ratio.

Under the hood, the Realme 3i gets powered by a 2.0GHz MediaTek Helio P60 SoC, paired with 3GB/ 4GB RAM and 32GB/ 64GB storage. For longer battery life, Realme 3i gets a 4,230 mAh battery with 10W fast charging.

Optics on the Realme 3i includes a dual 13MP + 2MP camera setup at the back. It comes with features like NightScape 2.0 and ChromaBoost. For selfies and face unlock, there is a 13MP f/2.0 AI camera.

The device boots on Android 9.0 based Color OS 6 and is available in three colours — Diamond Black, Diamond Blue and Diamond Red.