Real PUBG match on private island: Millionaire looking for help to organise 100-man battle royale

Battle Royale games are gaining major popularity in the last couple of months with the likes of Activision and EA jumping on the bandwagon. However, one millionaire isn’t content on enjoying these games on handsets and PCs.

A recent posting on HushHush.com – the supposed Amazon for the wealthy – stated that an unknown millionaire was looking out for aid in organising a real-world Battle Royale game on a private island. The advertisement stated that this unnamed individual was looking to recreate the 100-man battle royale experience in a paintball style scenario.

Contestants participating in this real-life battle royale will be provided with Airsoft guns, ammo and touch-sensitive body armour. The event will take place over three days with 12 hours of competition each day. Competitors will be provided with all the required food and gear to camp overnight. Medical personnel will also be available in case of emergencies. The winner of the competition or last-man-standing will be rewarded £100,000 or round about Rs 90,00,000.

The user is currently looking for a talented organiser to design the arena. Any candidate or firm with the resources and experience to tackle large-scale events can apply for the project by filling this form. A 45K-pound contract will be offered for organising the game with an expected deadline of six weeks.

HushHush.com founder, Aaron Harpin, said: “Battle Royale games have become incredibly popular over the last few years ago and our customer is a huge fan who wants to make the game a reality in the safest way possible. If the championship is a success this year, it’s something he wants to make an annual event moving forward, which is very exciting!”

The deadline to send an application for organising the event will end on the 22of April, 2019. The first stage of planning will begin after the 10of May, by which time a firm will be selected to organise the first real-life battle royale.