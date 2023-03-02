 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
'Real life Sleeping Beauty' in the UK sleeps for 22 hours a day due to this condition

Cox has been unemployed since 2019 due to her condition and has fallen asleep in bizarre places like while driving and was presumed drunk and wasted when she was sleeping at a bar.

A UK woman suffers from a condition that has earned her the nickname “real-life Sleeping Beauty.” 38-year-old Joanna Cox cannot be awake for more than a few minutes each day and sleeps for nearly 22 hours daily.

She suffers from extreme tiredness that causes her to fall asleep all day and earliest symptoms started to show suddenly in 2017. Doctors diagnosed the condition as Idiopathic hypersomnia (IH) - a neurological disorder that is characterized by excessive daytime sleepiness despite getting adequate sleep at night.

This condition affects an estimated 0.05% of the population and typically begins in adolescence or early adulthood while it’s a rare case for Cox. Unlike other sleep disorders such as sleep apnea, the excessive sleepiness in IH is not caused by interruptions in breathing during sleep.

Cox has been unemployed since 2019 due to her condition and has fallen asleep in bizarre places like while driving and was presumed drunk and wasted when she was sleeping at a bar. She even missed her flight to Spain with her daughters due to oversleeping.