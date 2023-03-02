'Real life Sleeping Beauty' in the UK sleeps for 22 hours a day due to this condition

Joanna Cox has also been documenting her day to day struggles on social media. (Image: @joanna_kimberley/Instagram)

A UK woman suffers from a condition that has earned her the nickname “real-life Sleeping Beauty.” 38-year-old Joanna Cox cannot be awake for more than a few minutes each day and sleeps for nearly 22 hours daily.

She suffers from extreme tiredness that causes her to fall asleep all day and earliest symptoms started to show suddenly in 2017. Doctors diagnosed the condition as Idiopathic hypersomnia (IH) - a neurological disorder that is characterized by excessive daytime sleepiness despite getting adequate sleep at night.

This condition affects an estimated 0.05% of the population and typically begins in adolescence or early adulthood while it’s a rare case for Cox. Unlike other sleep disorders such as sleep apnea, the excessive sleepiness in IH is not caused by interruptions in breathing during sleep.

Cox has been unemployed since 2019 due to her condition and has fallen asleep in bizarre places like while driving and was presumed drunk and wasted when she was sleeping at a bar. She even missed her flight to Spain with her daughters due to oversleeping.

“One day recently, I was awake for 12 hours and that was the longest I’ve been awake in nearly six years. The shortest is usually just a few minutes, enough time to wake up, have a drink and then fall back to sleep again,” Cox told publications. She says she has difficulty staying up awake as she gets vivid hallucinations and dreams.

Cox has also been documenting her day to day struggles on social media and how excessive sleeping affects her daily life in UK's Castleford.

Symptoms of idiopathic hypersomnia include difficulty waking up in the morning, feeling groggy throughout the day, and experiencing episodes of irresistible sleepiness. These symptoms can significantly impact a person's ability to function at work or school and can lead to social isolation and depression.

The cause of idiopathic hypersomnia is not well understood, and there is no known cure. However, there are several treatment options available to manage symptoms. These include stimulant medications, as well as lifestyle changes such as maintaining a regular sleep schedule, avoiding alcohol and caffeine, and getting regular exercise.