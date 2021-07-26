MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Join us for Sustainability 100+ Dialogues 2021-Maharashtra Roundtable& know how the state is progressing on climate action
you are here: HomeNewsTrends

Read Elon Musk's message to Dogecoin holders looking to ‘make a lot of money’

Elon Musk shared a meme featuring Hollywood actor Keanu Reeves and a twist on one of the dialogues of Matrix movie asking if he “can make a lot of money with Dogecoin”.

July 26, 2021 / 12:19 PM IST
After driving up the prices of Dogecoin, Musk is considered to have led its fall after he called it a

After driving up the prices of Dogecoin, Musk is considered to have led its fall after he called it a "hustle" during his appearance at the Saturday Night Live in May. The value of Dogecoin dropped by 65 percent since then.


In a bid to push his favourite cryptocurrency, SpaceX and Tesla chief Elon Musk has yet again sent out a message to Dogecoin enthusiasts saying that the canine faced meme currency “is money”.

Musk shared a meme featuring Hollywood actor Keanu Reeves and a twist on one of the dialogues of Matrix movie asking if he “can make a lot of money with Dogecoin”. To which the response is that “Dogecoin is money”. Following Musk’s tweet, the price of Dogecoin reportedly surged 20 cents but fell back quickly.

Musk, earlier in 2021, generated massive interest in Dogecoin through his repeated tweets on the cryptocurrency that was launched in 2013 as a "joke token".

Musk also announced that SpaceX will launch the "DOGE-1 Mission to the Moon" in the first quarter of 2022, with its commercial rocket company accepting the meme-inspired cryptocurrency Dogecoin as payment.

After driving up the prices of Dogecoin, Musk is considered to have led its fall after he called it a "hustle" during his appearance at the Saturday Night Live in May. The value of Dogecoin has dropped by 65 percent since then.
Tags: #cryptocurrency #Dogecoin #Elon Musk #Twitter
first published: Jul 26, 2021 12:19 pm

Must Listen

The Private Market Show | Angel Investing from a founder's lens

The Private Market Show | Angel Investing from a founder's lens

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.