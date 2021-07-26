Read Elon Musk's message to Dogecoin holders looking to ‘make a lot of money’

After driving up the prices of Dogecoin, Musk is considered to have led its fall after he called it a "hustle" during his appearance at the Saturday Night Live in May. The value of Dogecoin dropped by 65 percent since then.

In a bid to push his favourite cryptocurrency, SpaceX and Tesla chief Elon Musk has yet again sent out a message to Dogecoin enthusiasts saying that the canine faced meme currency “is money”.

Musk shared a meme featuring Hollywood actor Keanu Reeves and a twist on one of the dialogues of Matrix movie asking if he “can make a lot of money with Dogecoin”. To which the response is that “Dogecoin is money”. Following Musk’s tweet, the price of Dogecoin reportedly surged 20 cents but fell back quickly.

Musk, earlier in 2021, generated massive interest in Dogecoin through his repeated tweets on the cryptocurrency that was launched in 2013 as a "joke token".

Musk also announced that SpaceX will launch the "DOGE-1 Mission to the Moon" in the first quarter of 2022, with its commercial rocket company accepting the meme-inspired cryptocurrency Dogecoin as payment.