Watch: Virat Kohli furious over controversial dismissal in RCB vs MI IPL match

Virat Kohli's controversial dismissal during RCB vs MI had fans furious (Image credit: imVkohli/Twitter)

Virat Kohli missed out on scoring a half-century at Saturday night’s IPL 2022 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians. While it looked at one point that the former India skipper would register a 50 with ease, Kohli was dismissed after scoring 48 runs from 36 deliveries, by Dewald Brevis. It was a controversial dismissal - one that has sparked a heated debate on social media - and here’s how it went down.

In the 19th over, Brevis’ very first ball in the IPL smashed Kohli on the pads. The on-field umpire raised his finger to signal an out, but Kohli opted to use the Decision Review System (DRS). The UltraEdge on screen showed “a slight deflection as the ball passed the bat before going onto crash into Kohli's pads,” Sportstar reported, however, third umpire Ulhas Gandhe did not overturn the decision, which left Kohli furious.

Footage that has since gone viral online shows Virat Kohli looking visibly furious as he walked back to the pavilion, smashing his bat on the ground.

The controversial dismissal also sparked a huge discussion on Twitter, where Kohli has been trending high since last night.



Virat Kohli was so angry when Third Umpire given him out, looked that his reaction. pic.twitter.com/1lGtoLkAe8

— CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) April 9, 2022

Former India cricketer Aakash Chopra also weighed in on the issue



In the case of ball hitting the bat and pad at the same time…it’s considered bat first. As far as I know. Let’s check the laws… — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) April 9, 2022



Spinner Amit Mishra, meanwhile, spoke volumes with a single pictureUltimately, the dismissal did not hurt RCB’s chances. The Royal Challengers Bangalore defeated the Mumbai Indians by seven wickets.





Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes