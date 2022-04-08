'Faith steers us through stormy seas': RBI chief quotes Mahatma Gandhi in note on economy

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das on Friday quoted Mahatma Gandhi as he concluded his monetary policy statement. The central bank slashed the economic growth projection to 7.2 per cent for the current financial year from 7.8 per cent estimated earlier amid volatile crude oil prices and supply chain disruptions due to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war.

Das referred to the coronavirus pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine war, two key events in the last two years, which have affected the global economy. He said the Reserve Bank has worked “unrestingly to mitigate that impact” on India’s economy.

“As the daunting headwinds of geopolitical situation challenges, the Reserve Bank is braced up and prepared to defend the Indian economy with all instruments at its command,” he said, adding that the Reserve Bank is “not hostage to any rule book” and no action is off the table when the need of the hour is to safeguard the economy.

“The sky today may be overcast with clouds, but we will use all our energies, resolve and resources to let sunlight illuminate India's future,” he said.

Concluding his statement which lasted neatly an hour, Shaktikanta Das quoted Mahatma Gandhi, saying “It is faith that steers us through stormy seas, faith that moves mountains and faith that jumps across the ocean.”

The RBI also kept the benchmark interest rate unchanged at 4 per cent.

In February, the RBI chief had quoted music legend Lata Mangeshkar as he expressed confidence in economic stability and growth for India during the coronavirus pandemic.

“We are living in a world of uncertainty. In the absence of the knowledge of the next mutation of COVID-19, the ability to forecast the future course of the economy is so contingent on the evolution of the virus that one progress is as good or as bad as the other,” he had said as he was giving the monetary policy statement.