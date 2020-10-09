RBI Monetary Policy: RTGS system to be available on all days

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das announced the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC)'s decisions on October 9. Among the key announcements was the round-the-clock availability of Real Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) System.

The RBI announced that RTGS system will be made available on all days starting December. The decision was made to facilitate swift and seamless payments in real-time for domestic businesses and institutions. Payment system operators will be licensed on a perpetual basis, Das said at the RBI Monetary Policy.

India will be among very few countries globally with a 24x7x365 large value real-time payment system. This will facilitate innovations in the large value payments ecosystem and promote ease of doing business.

In 2019, the RBI made available the National Electronic Funds Transfer (NEFT) system on a 24x7x365 basis and the system has been operating smoothly since then.