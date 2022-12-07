 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Arjuna's eye, Lata Mangeshkar, Gandhi: RBI governor is a quote hunter’s delight

Moneycontrol News
Dec 07, 2022 / 12:18 PM IST

RBI monetary policy committee (MPC): The six-member monetary policy committee (MPC) headed by Shaktikata Das raised the key lending rate or the repo rate by 35 basis points to 6.25 per cent.

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das, who presents the monetary policy statement every two months, is known to quote prominent personalities or offer a punchline to convey his message on the state of the economy. The six-member monetary policy committee (MPC) headed by Das raised the key lending rate or the repo rate by 35 basis points to 6.25 per cent. During his speech, Das said, “We will keep an Arjuna’s eye on inflation and we will be ready to act. Our actions will be nimble.”

This is not the first time he has delivered a memorable line during the monetary policy statement presentation.

Here are four memorable quotes by RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das:

Mahatama Gandhi

In April this year, concluding his monetary policy statement which lasted nearly an hour, Das quoted Mahatma Gandhi, saying “It is faith that steers us through stormy seas, faith that moves mountains and faith that jumps across the ocean.”

Lata Mangeshkar