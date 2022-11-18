 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrends

Rats move to beats of Lady Gaga's 'Born This Way', study finds

AFP
Nov 18, 2022 / 08:46 PM IST

Unlike other pets such as parrots, which are famous for their uncanny imitations of music and other sounds, it was the first time the rats in the study had listened to music.

Researchers at the University of Tokyo played Mozart, Queen and Lady Gaga's "Born This Way" to rats wearing miniature sensors to detect even the tiniest movements.

Nodding along to catchy music is not just a human habit, according to Japanese scientists who have discovered that rats also move to the beat of songs by stars like Lady Gaga.

Researchers at the University of Tokyo played Mozart, Queen and Lady Gaga's "Born This Way" to rats wearing miniature sensors to detect even the tiniest movements.

They found the rodents had an innate ability to synchronise their moves to the beat, previously believed to be a skill unique to people.

"Rats' brains are designed to respond well to music," even though their bodies move only a little, said associate professor Hirokazu Takahashi, part of the team who conducted the study.

"We all believe that music has magical powers, but we don't know anything about its mechanisms," he told AFP on Tuesday.

So "we wanted to find out what kind of sound connections appeal to the brain, without the influence of emotion or memory."