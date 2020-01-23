Ratan Tata's throwback Instagram photo captivates the internet

It already has over 3 lakh likes and taken the internet by a storm.
Indian industrialist Ratan Tata does 'Throwback Thursday' right with his latest picture on Instagram. The business tycoon took to Instagram on January 22 to post an old picture from his days in Los Angeles."I was going to post this yesterday, but I was then told about "throwbacks" and how they occur on Thursdays. So here is a throwback from my days in LA, not long before I happily returned to India," he captioned his picture.
The picture, where Ratan Tata is seen wearing a plain white T-shirt and sitting on a cane chair, became an instant hit online, with people going gaga over Tata's youthful look. It already has over 3 lakh likes and taken the internet by a storm.
An Instagram user commented on Tata's picture saying, "Gosh! You actually saved a lot many Hollywood and Bollywood stars from a run for their money Sir." Another user said, "Love how you are keeping up with us millennials."
This is not his first such picture though. In November last year, he posted another picture from his time at Cornell University in New York which garnered over 2.5 lakh likes from Instagram users.
It is overwhelming how quickly time passes. Be it the struggles of yesterday or the good days close to heart, everything seems to have happened not very long ago. I look at the years since this picture at Cornell, and I’m heartened by the richness of experiences, opportunities and lessons I have learnt. Life should be full of these, because the years can truly be elusive. #tbteverydayA post shared by Ratan Tata (@ratantata) on