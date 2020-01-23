App
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Jan 23, 2020 10:18 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Ratan Tata's throwback Instagram photo captivates the internet

It already has over 3 lakh likes and taken the internet by a storm.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Ratan Tata (Image: Ratan Tata/ Instagram)
Ratan Tata (Image: Ratan Tata/ Instagram)

Indian industrialist Ratan Tata does 'Throwback Thursday' right with his latest picture on Instagram. The business tycoon took to Instagram on January 22 to post an old picture from his days in Los Angeles.

"I was going to post this yesterday, but I was then told about "throwbacks" and how they occur on Thursdays. So here is a throwback from my days in LA, not long before I happily returned to India," he captioned his picture.


Close

The picture, where Ratan Tata is seen wearing a plain white T-shirt and sitting on a cane chair, became an instant hit online, with people going gaga over Tata's youthful look. It already has over 3 lakh likes and taken the internet by a storm.

An Instagram user commented on Tata's picture saying, "Gosh! You actually saved a lot many Hollywood and Bollywood stars from a run for their money Sir." Another user said, "Love how you are keeping up with us millennials."

This is not his first such picture though. In November last year, he posted another picture from his time at Cornell University in New York which garnered over 2.5 lakh likes from Instagram users. 




First Published on Jan 23, 2020 10:15 pm

tags #Instagram #Ratan Tata #trends

