Ratan Tata's birthday: 5 times the legendary industrialist won hearts

Curated by : Ankita Sengupta
Dec 28, 2022 / 03:23 PM IST

On Ratan Tata's 85th birthday, we take a look at five instances when he won millions of hearts.

As Ratan Tata turned 85 on Wednesday, social media was flooded with wishes and greetings for the iconic industrialist with many users recollecting the ways in which he inspired them. Here, we take a look at five instances when the Chairman Emeritus of Tata Sons won millions of hearts.

1.) When Ratan Tata didn’t accept an award from Prince Charles because his dog was ill

On February 6, 2018, then Prince Charles wanted to give Ratan Tata a lifetime achievement award for philanthropy at the Buckingham Palace. But he couldn’t turn up for the event because one of his dogs was unwell. Recollecting the incident, Suhel Seth, who was supposed to accompany Ratan Tata said, "Tango and Tito, his dogs, one of them had fallen terribly ill." He quoted Tata as saying “I can’t leave him and come."

When Seth relayed what had happened to the then Prince Charles, he apparently said, “That’s a man. That’s the man Ratan is."

2. When Ratan Tata helped a paralysed stray dog find a forever home

In 2020, Ratan Tata shared an adoption appeal for a paralysed dog on Instagram. “You have helped me generously and successfully twice before and for that I am grateful," he wrote. "I am requesting you to help me once again to find a loving family for Sprite, who has been through a lot, and his hind legs are paralyzed after an accident."

Months later, he shared an update that read: "If you remember Sprite, the paraplegic dog who needed a home... I'm happy to share with you that Sprite has finally found a forever home." He also thanked Animal Guardians Mumbai and animal rescuer Kaveri Bhardwaj for helping Sprite get adopted.