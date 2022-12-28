Ratan Tata's birthday: 5 times the legendary industrialist won hearts

Ratan Tata turned 85 on December 28.

As Ratan Tata turned 85 on Wednesday, social media was flooded with wishes and greetings for the iconic industrialist with many users recollecting the ways in which he inspired them. Here, we take a look at five instances when the Chairman Emeritus of Tata Sons won millions of hearts.

1.) When Ratan Tata didn’t accept an award from Prince Charles because his dog was ill

On February 6, 2018, then Prince Charles wanted to give Ratan Tata a lifetime achievement award for philanthropy at the Buckingham Palace. But he couldn’t turn up for the event because one of his dogs was unwell. Recollecting the incident, Suhel Seth, who was supposed to accompany Ratan Tata said, "Tango and Tito, his dogs, one of them had fallen terribly ill." He quoted Tata as saying “I can’t leave him and come."

When Seth relayed what had happened to the then Prince Charles, he apparently said, “That’s a man. That’s the man Ratan is."

2. When Ratan Tata helped a paralysed stray dog find a forever home

In 2020, Ratan Tata shared an adoption appeal for a paralysed dog on Instagram. “You have helped me generously and successfully twice before and for that I am grateful," he wrote. "I am requesting you to help me once again to find a loving family for Sprite, who has been through a lot, and his hind legs are paralyzed after an accident."

Months later, he shared an update that read: "If you remember Sprite, the paraplegic dog who needed a home... I'm happy to share with you that Sprite has finally found a forever home." He also thanked Animal Guardians Mumbai and animal rescuer Kaveri Bhardwaj for helping Sprite get adopted.

3.) When Ratan Tata opened up about feeling lonely: ‘You don’t know what it’s like to be lonely’

Earlier this year, the industrialist opened up about experiencing loneliness while announcing funding for start-up Goodfellows which offers companionship to senior citizens. “You do not know what it is like to be lonely until you spend time alone wishing for companionship. I also feel that you don’t mind getting old until you get old, and then you find it’s a different world,” Ratan Tata said.

4.) 'This is Ratan Tata. Can we meet?' How a phone call changed a start-up's fortune

The co-founders of Repos Energy wanted Ratan Tata to mentor them, they went to great lengths in trying to connect with him. Aditi Bhosale Walunj and Chetan Walunj reached out to his personal manager Shantanu Naidu and even wrote handwritten letters to the industrialist, but did not expect much until they received a phone call.

'Hi! Can I speak to Aditi?" recalled Aditi Bhosale Walunj. “This is Ratan Tata here. I got your letter. Can we meet?” Later, Ratan Tata met the couple and even invested in their company after checking their pitch.

5.) When Ratan Tata revealed what 'really motivated' him to produce Tata Nano

“What really motivated me, and sparked a desire to produce such a vehicle, was constantly seeing Indian families on scooters, maybe the child sandwiched between the mother and father, riding to wherever they were going, often on slippery roads,” he wrote on Instagram.

At first, said Tata, the company was only trying to figure out how to make two-wheelers safer. But the idea evolved into a basic buggy, which then became a car.

“One of the benefits of being in the School of Architecture, it had taught me to doodle when I was free,” wrote Ratan Tata. “At first we were trying to figure out how to make two wheelers safer, the doodles became four wheels, no windows, no doors, just a basic dune buggy. But I finally decided it should be a car. The Nano, was always meant for all our people.”