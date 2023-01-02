Ratan Tata's moving tribute to confidant RK Krishnakumar: 'Words cannot describe...'

Ratan Tata described R Krishnakumar, former Tata Sons director who died on Sunday, as a “true veteran of the Tata group and the Tata Trusts”. He was 84 and suffered a heart attack at his home in Mumbai.

"Words cannot describe the deep sense of loss I feel on the passing of my friend and colleague Mr RK Krishnakumar. I will always fondly remember the comradery we shared both within the group and personally. He was a true veteran of the Tata group and the Tata Trusts and will be missed dearly by all,” Ratan Tata said in a statement.

A close confidant of Ratan Tata and a Padma Shri awardee, Krishnakumar served at multiple positions in the Tata group, including heading its hospitality arm Indian Hotels.

Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran also paid tribute to Krishnakumar.

“I had the good fortune of knowing him and what stood out was his deep sense of compassion as a human being. He always wanted to help the less privileged and positively impact their lives. We pray for his departed soul and will sorely miss him," Chandrasekaran said.

Krishnakumar remained a member of Tata Administrative Service and continued to serve in Ratan Tata's consultancy firm, RNT Associates, and with the group's other charitable trusts, which hold 66 percent stake in Tata Sons.

Krishnakumar, well known as KK, contributed to Tata group in several ways. His contributions were known as several acquisitions of Tata group, including the £271 million buy-out of Tetley in 2000, which not only catapulted Tata Global Beverages to the No. 2 spot among the world's tea makers but also brought the group and India Inc to the international stage. He was also at the helm of Indian Hotels as Vice-Chairman till 2013. (With inputs from PTI)

