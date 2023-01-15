 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Ratan Tata recollects Tata Indica launch 25 years ago: 'Brings back fond memories'

Moneycontrol News
Jan 15, 2023 / 12:05 PM IST

A dream project of Ratan Tata’s, Tata Indica has also been called one of the best "failures-turned-success moments in the business world".

Ratan Tata said the birth of Tata Indic helped create a special place in his heart for himself. (Image credit: Ratan Tata/Instagram)

Ratan Tata on Sunday shared an emotional note on Instagram marking 25 years of the launch of India's first indigenous car -- Tata Indica.

Sharing a photo with an Indica, the veteran industrialist wrote, "Twenty five years ago, the launching of the Tata Indica was the birth of India’s indigenous passenger car industry. It brings back fond memories and has a special place in my heart for me."

Nine years later, things had changed for the Tatas, while Ford was on the verge of bankruptcy following the ‘Great Recession’ of 2008. That’s when Ratan Tata offered to buy two iconic brands of the Ford portfolio – Jaguar and Land Rover.

In June 2008, he completed the deal to acquire Jaguar and Land Rover from Ford in an all-cash deal of $2.3 billion.

