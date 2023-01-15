Ratan Tata recollects Tata Indica launch 25 years ago: 'Brings back fond memories'

Ratan Tata on Sunday shared an emotional note on Instagram marking 25 years of the launch of India's first indigenous car -- Tata Indica.

Sharing a photo with an Indica, the veteran industrialist wrote, "Twenty five years ago, the launching of the Tata Indica was the birth of India’s indigenous passenger car industry. It brings back fond memories and has a special place in my heart for me."

Nine years later, things had changed for the Tatas, while Ford was on the verge of bankruptcy following the ‘Great Recession’ of 2008. That’s when Ratan Tata offered to buy two iconic brands of the Ford portfolio – Jaguar and Land Rover.

In June 2008, he completed the deal to acquire Jaguar and Land Rover from Ford in an all-cash deal of $2.3 billion.

