Ratan Tata promises legal action against Facebook page scamming people in his name

A Facebook page for the ‘Ratan Tata Foundation’ has been flagged as fake by the industrialist himself. Ratan Tata said the fraudulent page had been scamming people by using the names of his colleagues to ask for money in exchange for help. “We do not accept funds in any form,” Tata, 84, cautioned his followers.

The Ratan Tata Foundation page, which branded itself as a charitable organisation, had been taken down from Facebook at the time of writing.

Ratan Tata, the Chairman of Tata Trusts, shared a screenshot of the Facebook page on Instagram Stories this morning as he urged his followers to report it. “This is to let you know about this fraudulent page that has been scamming innocent citizens, using the names of my colleagues for money in exchange for help,” he wrote as he warned that Tata Group’s charitable organisations do not accept funds in exchange for offering help.

Screengrab of Instagram Story shared by Ratan Tata

Ratan Tata said his team would take “strict legal action” against the creators of the page. He further asked his followers to verify the authenticity of pages and companies using the Tata name by writing to talktous@tatatrusts.org.

Tata Trusts is the philanthropic arm of Tata Sons. It does not have any organisation under it by the name of Ratan Tata Foundation, although the Ratan Tata Trust was established in 1919.

Tata is not the first industrialist to have faced the issue of people using their name. Last year, Anand Mahindra, Chairman of Mahindra Group, had also said he would take legal action against a page attributing fabricated quotes to him.