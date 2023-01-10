Guess who is with Ratan Tata in this major throwback pic from 1945

Ratan Tata on Tuesday took a trip down memory lane as he posted a photo with his low-profile younger brother Jimmy from their childhood.

The black-and-white photo, which has the brothers smiling into the camera, was taken in 1945. A dog too is posing with the siblings.

“Those were happy days. Nothing came between us. (1945 with my brother Jimmy),” the chairman emeritus of Tata Sons posted on Instagram.

Ratan Tata, who is known to be a dog lover, has posted several photos on Instagram of his pets. Tata turned 85 last December.

His brother, Jimmy Tata, meanwhile, has maintained a distance from limelight. A shareholder in Tata Sons and several other Tata companies, he is a trustee of Sir Ratan Tata Trust, a position he inherited after his father Naval died, in accordance with his will, The Times of India had reported in 2016.

According to a report in The Times of India, Jimmy Tata does not own a phone and newspapers seem to be his window to the outside world.

Last January, industrialist Harsh Goenka revealed that Jimmy Tata lives a "quiet reticent life in a humble 2 bhk flat" in Mumbai's Colaba, and was "never interested in business."