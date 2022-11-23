Ratan Tata biopic may be directed by National Award winner Sudha Kongara: Report

Ratan Tata's biopic is likely to be directed by National Award winner Sudha Kongara. Research on the film is at a crucial stage and Kongara may take the project onto the sets at the end of 2023, reports stated.

"Ratan Tata is one of the renowned industrialists of our country and it's a matter of pride to chronicle his story onto the silver screen. The film will bring many facets of the life of Tata and also showcases many incidents that are not available in the public domain," a source told Indulge Express.

"His life is an inspiration for every Indian around the world. The script work is also in the works and the makers are planning to start the principal photography in the last quarter of next year."

Chennai Times reported that actors Abhishek Bachchan and Suriya are expected to be roped in for the film, but there has not been any official confirmation from either the makers or Ratan Tata.

Sudha Kongara, who made her directorial debut with the Telugu film Andhra Andagadu, last directed Soorarai Pottru. She is currently directing the Hindi version of Soorarai Pottru with Akshay Kumar replacing Suriya in the leading role.

Starring Suriya and Aparna Balamurali, the film was based on the life of Air Deccan founder and retired Captain of the Indian Army GR Gopinath.

It won five awards including Best Feature Film, and Best Screenplay at the 68th National Film Awards.

