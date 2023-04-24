Ratan Tata awarded highest Australian civil honour. See pics

Ratan Tata has been awarded the Order of Australia (AO) honour -- the highest civil honour in the country -- for his longstanding commitment to Indo-Australian ties specifically in the areas of trade, investment, and philanthropy.

Sharing a few photos from the ceremony, Australia's High Commissioner to India Barry O’Farrell said that Ratan Tata's contributions have made a significant impact even in Australia.

"Ratan Tata is a titan of biz, industry and philanthropy not just in India, but his contributions have also made a significant impact in Australia," O’Farrell tweeted. "Delighted to confer Order of Australia (AO) honour to Ratan Tata in recognition of his longstanding commitment to the Australian and Indian relationship."

Ratan Tata has been a vocal supporter of the India-Australia Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement, which was finalised in 2022. He has extended his assistance to visiting business and government dignitaries in India, thereby strengthening bilateral relations between the two countries.

Among his other contributions, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), which has been operating in Australia since 1998, is reportedly the largest Australian workforce of any Indian company, employing approximately 17,000 employees. TCS also actively contributes to the Australian community through a noteworthy pro-bono program. This initiative provides free IT services to six not-for-profit Australian organisations that focus on health and Indigenous leadership.