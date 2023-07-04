Ratan Tata’s appeal to avoid hurting animals taking shelter from rain: 'Check under cars'

Ratan Tata is an avid animal lover and a pet parent.

Ratan Tata on Tuesday appealed to drivers to check for stray animals who may have taken shelter under their cars during the rains to avoid hurting them when driving off. The legendary industrialist took to Instagram and Twitter to share that it would be "heartwarming" if the animals could be provided temporary shelter under the vehicles.

"Now that the monsoons are here, a lot of stray cats and dogs take shelter under our cars. It is important to check under our car before we turn it on and accelerate to avoid injuries to stray animals taking shelter," he wrote. "They can be seriously injured, handicapped and even killed if we are unaware of their presence under our vehicles."

Ratan Tata, an avid animal lover, added, "It would be heartwarming if we could all offer them temporary shelter when it is pouring this season."



Ratan Tata is well known for his love for animals, especially dogs. While he famously did not turn up at Buckingham Palace in London in 2018 to receive a lifetime award from then Prince Charles because one of his dogs, Tito, had fallen ill, at his office, the veteran industrialist is known to be accompanied by another one of his adopted pooches, Goa.

Tito died a few years ago, but Bombay House -- the global headquarters of the Tata Group -- continues to house a number of stray dogs.

