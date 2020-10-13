172@29@17@104!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|trends|rashtriya-kamdhenu-aayog-chief-unveils-cow-dung-chip-claims-it-reduces-radiation-from-mobile-phones-5956911.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 13, 2020 12:39 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Rashtriya Kamdhenu Aayog chief unveils 'cow dung chip', claims it reduces radiation from mobile phones

The Rashtriya Kamdhenu Aayog unveiled a cow dung “chip” named Gausatva Kavach, claiming it reduces radiation from mobile phones.

Moneycontrol News
Presentation screenshot (Image courtesy: PIB)
Presentation screenshot (Image courtesy: PIB)

Rashtriya Kamdhenu Aayog (RKA) chairman Vallabhbhai Kathiria on October 12 unveiled what he called a 'chip' made of cow dung. He claimed it reduces radiation from mobile phones and is a safeguard against diseases.

The 'chip' named Gausatva Kavach is manufactured by Rajkot-based Shrijee Gaushala.

While launching the “Kamdhenu Deepawali Abhiyan” nationwide campaign – which is aimed at promoting products made from cow dung – Vallabhbhai Kathiria said: “Cow dung will protect everyone, it’s anti-radiation... It’s scientifically proven...This is a radiation chip that can be used in mobile phones to reduce radiation. It will be safeguarded against diseases.”

Close

The nationwide campaign is meant to promote use of cow dung-based products during festivals, especially Diwali.

The RKA was constituted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2019 under the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying for conservation, protection and development of cows and their offspring.

First Published on Oct 13, 2020 12:39 pm

