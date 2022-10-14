Rare ‘white rainbow’ spotted in California: ‘Reminds me of Wizard of Oz’

(Image credit: Stu Berman/Instagram)

Ever seen the ghostly kin of a rainbow? A photographer in the United States recently captured a "fogbow", a rare weather phenomena, leaving internet users spellbound.

Stu Berman spotted the fogbow while walking through Marin Headlands -- a wildlife haven in California. He caught on his camera a misty white arc, with a faint hint of colour.

"A sight unlike any I'd seen before," Berman wrote on Instagram while sharing the picture.

For curious social media users, the photographer provided a brief explanation on what fogbows are and how they come to be formed.

Fogbows form when sunlight interacts with smaller water droplets in mist or fog, while rainbows occur due to much bigger raindrops.

The small particles result in diffraction, because of which an arc devoid of colour is formed. But often, they have faint-coloured rings at its centre. Because of their appearance, fogbows are also known as white rainbows.

Fogbows are usually spotted in thin fog or over oceans, Berman wrote, quoting the website EarthSky.com.

Instagram users were awestruck by Berman's picture.

"For some reason it reminds me of the Wizard of Oz movie," read one comment below his post.

"Spectacular. What an amazing thing to experience," said another.

A third user wrote: "Great capture and thanks for the explanation."