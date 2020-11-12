Rare purplish-red diamond fetches $2.77 million at Christie's auction, sets world record

A rare, purplish-red diamond embedded on a vintage finger ring, has set a world record by fetching $2.77 million at the Christie’s auction in Geneva on November 11, news agency ANI reported.

Weighing 1.05 carats, the diamond, with VS2 clarity, is mounted on a gold and platinum ring. It is placed in between two other heart-shaped diamonds. It was purchased by Dubai-based Indian expat Ashish Vijay Jain, who owns Tiara Gems and Jewellery DMCC.

Speaking about the rare diamond, Ashish Vijay Jain said: “The jewellery industry is growing rapidly, becoming more competitive and must be sensitive to consumer sentiment. Amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, there will always be interest for rare stones, which are an investment opportunity.”

Though the diamond’s cut and size are undeniable show stealers, the reason it sold at a record-setting amount is its unique colour.

Red diamonds are extremely rare in occurrence, which make them precious and expensive. Gemologists have long tried to figure out what lends it the unique colour and some believe that it is due to the presence of gliding atoms in the structure.