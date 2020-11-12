PlusFinancial Times
Selected Articles from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
Moneycontrol
PlusFinancial Times
Selected Articles from
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
India CFO Summit :Watch India's top CFOs reveal how to mitigate financial risks and maintain business continuity on November 24, 2020 at 12pm. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Nov 12, 2020 08:09 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Rare purplish-red diamond fetches $2.77 million at Christie's auction, sets world record

Weighing 1.05 carats, the diamond, with VS2 clarity, is mounted on a gold and platinum ring.

Moneycontrol News

A rare, purplish-red diamond embedded on a vintage finger ring, has set a world record by fetching $2.77 million at the Christie’s auction in Geneva on November 11, news agency ANI reported.

Weighing 1.05 carats, the diamond, with VS2 clarity, is mounted on a gold and platinum ring. It is placed in between two other heart-shaped diamonds. It was purchased by Dubai-based Indian expat Ashish Vijay Jain, who owns Tiara Gems and Jewellery DMCC.

Speaking about the rare diamond, Ashish Vijay Jain said: “The jewellery industry is growing rapidly, becoming more competitive and must be sensitive to consumer sentiment. Amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, there will always be interest for rare stones, which are an investment opportunity.”

Close

Though the diamond’s cut and size are undeniable show stealers, the reason it sold at a record-setting amount is its unique colour.

Red diamonds are extremely rare in occurrence, which make them precious and expensive. Gemologists have long tried to figure out what lends it the unique colour and some believe that it is due to the presence of gliding atoms in the structure.
First Published on Nov 12, 2020 08:09 pm

tags #Christie's Auctions and Private Sales #Diamond #world #world record

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.