Rare first edition Harry Potter book bought for Rs 32 sells for Rs 11.16 lakh at auction

The tattered Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone book. (Image: @RichardWintertonAuctioneers/Facebook)

A worn and battered copy of Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone, purchased for a mere 30p (Rs 32), has fetched a staggering £10,500 (Rs 11.16 lakh) at auction after it was revealed to be an extremely rare first edition.

The book, withdrawn from use by a library, turned out to be one of only 500 copies published by Bloomsbury in 1997, with just 300 of them distributed to libraries across the UK.

The buyer recognized the book's potential value when Wolverhampton Library deemed it too tattered to lend out, leading to its sale for a few pennies. Initially appraised at £3,000 to £5,000, the book sparked a heated bidding war at Richard Winterton Auctioneers' Antiques in Lichfield, Staffordshire, ultimately selling for an impressive £10,500.

Expressing his delight at the outcome, auctioneer Richard Winterton told The Independent, "We're absolutely delighted with this result. The first in the original series of books by JK Rowling, this copy has clearly been well-read and still bears its library identification sticker, spine sticker with the letter J, withdrawal stamp, and 30p selling price."

The identity of the collector remains undisclosed. The book had been stored in a box at the collector's home, but he believed it was lost as his collection grew over time. The man passed away earlier this year at the age of 55, and his family rediscovered the valuable book while sorting through his belongings.

The collector's sister, who preferred to remain anonymous, shared her brother's lifelong passion for books and memorabilia. She said, "He started dealing in books and memorabilia when he was still at school. He would go to jumble sales and church fairs and would come back with a pile of annuals or comics. He would then take them to a second-hand shop in Hednesford to sell or take them to school to swap with friends. That was his passion from an early age onwards."

Although the family was aware that the collector possessed a valuable Harry Potter book, they feared it had been lost.

The auctioneer added, "It has clearly been well-read, which is most befitting of one of the initial run of books that helped fuel the early popularity of Potter – which, of course, rapidly evolved into a global phenomenon."