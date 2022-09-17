Rare deep sea shark with bulging teeth caught in Australia

An Australian fisherman’s catch has been called the stuff of nightmares after its pictures went viral on social media. Professional fisherman Jason Moyce, who goes by the moniker Trapman Bermagui on social media, reeled in a deep-sea shark with strikingly big eyes and protruding teeth earlier this week.

He shared a picture of the creature on Facebook, saying he believed he had caught a deep-sea roughskin shark. His post, which shows a fish with a pointed nose and bulging teeth - attracted hundreds of comments from intrigued users, and also sparked a discussion around the creature’s species.



“Looks very prehistoric,” wrote one Facebook user in a sentiment echoed by scores of others. “Stuff of nightmares there,” another said. “The deep sea is another planet,” a Facebook user remarked.

Several said they believed the fish to be a cookie cutter shark, but Moyce spoke to Newsweek about why he believed that to be incorrect.

"Totally not a cookie cutter," he said. "It's a rough skin shark, also known as a species of endeavor dog shark.

"These sharks are common in depths greater than 600 meters. We catch them in the wintertime usually."

He also shared a picture of a cookie cutter shark on Facebook and wrote: “This is the mouth of a cookie cutter shark. The one on the picture was different than this.”



The fisherman said the shark had been found at a depth of 650 metres and measured about five-feet-long.