Rare Blue Moon to appear today: Check details here

Good news for all the skywatchers: a “True” Blue Moon will grace the sky on August 22, the American Astronomical Society has predicted.

When such a rare phenomenon occurs, i.e., when there are two full moons in one calendar month, the second full moon is called the Blue Moon. This phenomenon is so rare that it gave birth to the proverbial phrase “once in a blue moon”, which is used to denote something that does not occur frequently.

Usually, every month has one full moon and one new moon. However, sometimes, a calendar month gets two full moons. In 2018, there were two Blue Moons – first on January 31, second on March 31. The last time there was a Blue Moon in a month with 30 days was on June 30, 2007, while the next will be seen on September 30, 2050. Meanwhile, the next Blue Moon will be seen on August 31, 2023.

Such an event happens about once every 2.7 years on average; however, a “true” Blue Moon is rare and happens when the cycle of lunar phases causes the full Moon to occur within a few days after an equinox or solstice, Sky and Telescope noted. The last such occurrence was in February 2019, and the next after this month will be in August 2024.

Only exceedingly rarely does the Moon actually turn blue in our sky — when volcanic eruptions or forest fires send lots of smoke and fine dust into the atmosphere, it added. This year’s Blue moon is set to appear near Jupiter and Saturn.

It will be visible around midnight in India.