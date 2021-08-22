MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • India Inc On the Move
  • New Horaizon
  • The Challengers
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Sanjeevani
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
LIVE NOW:Option Omega 2.0 - India’s Largest Retail Option Traders Online Conference brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro & Upstox
you are here: HomeNewsTrends

Rare Blue Moon to appear today: Check details here

Blue Moon 2021 is set to appear near Jupiter and Saturn.

Moneycontrol News
August 22, 2021 / 11:36 AM IST
Representational image (Pixabay)

Representational image (Pixabay)

Good news for all the skywatchers: a “True” Blue Moon will grace the sky on August 22, the American Astronomical Society has predicted.

When such a rare phenomenon occurs, i.e., when there are two full moons in one calendar month, the second full moon is called the Blue Moon. This phenomenon is so rare that it gave birth to the proverbial phrase “once in a blue moon”, which is used to denote something that does not occur frequently.

Usually, every month has one full moon and one new moon. However, sometimes, a calendar month gets two full moons. In 2018, there were two Blue Moons – first on January 31, second on March 31. The last time there was a Blue Moon in a month with 30 days was on June 30, 2007, while the next will be seen on September 30, 2050. Meanwhile, the next Blue Moon will be seen on August 31, 2023.

Such an event happens about once every 2.7 years on average; however, a “true” Blue Moon is rare and happens when the cycle of lunar phases causes the full Moon to occur within a few days after an equinox or solstice, Sky and Telescope noted. The last such occurrence was in February 2019, and the next after this month will be in August 2024.

Only exceedingly rarely does the Moon actually turn blue in our sky — when volcanic eruptions or forest fires send lots of smoke and fine dust into the atmosphere, it added. This year’s Blue moon is set to appear near Jupiter and Saturn.

Close
It will be visible around midnight in India.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: ##Astronomical society #Blue Moon #NASA
first published: Aug 22, 2021 11:36 am

Must Listen

The Private Market Show | Nithin Kamath's guide to investing in public markets versus the private market

The Private Market Show | Nithin Kamath's guide to investing in public markets versus the private market

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.