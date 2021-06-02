MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsTrends

Rare 22-degree rainbow-coloured Sun halo now in Hyderabad after Bengaluru

The unusual phenomenon that is also known as the Kaleidoscopic Effect occurs when the Sun’s or Moon’s rays get refracted through the millions of hexagonal ice crystals that remain suspended in cirrus clouds.

Moneycontrol News
June 02, 2021 / 03:26 PM IST
The Sun halo seen in Hyderabad on June 2 (Image: Twitter/Pankaj Sethi)

The Sun halo seen in Hyderabad on June 2 (Image: Twitter/Pankaj Sethi)


Hyderabadis woke up on June 2 to witness a glorious, 22-degree prismatic halo that had formed around the Sun. Images of the rare rainbow-coloured ring around the Sun were shared widely on social media and people were left in awe of the Sun halo.


The rare natural optical phenomenon is known as the '22-degree circular halo’ and it is a kind of ice-crystal halo. The rainbow ring forms around the Sun and the Moon with an approximate radius of 22 degrees. When the halo is formed around the Moon, it is referred to as the Moon ring or winter halo.

The unusual phenomenon that is also known as the Kaleidoscopic Effect occurs when the Sun’s or Moon’s rays get refracted through the millions of hexagonal ice crystals that remain suspended in cirrus clouds.

Close

Related stories

Although the halo appears to be large, its radius is roughly hardly the length of an outstretched adult’s arm. And even though it is a rare phenomenon, the possibilities of a 22-degree halo appearing are far higher than that of a rainbow.

Last week, Bengaluru had witnessed a similar spectacle. The rainbow Sun halo was visible for more than an hour in the day from the capital of Karnataka on May 24.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Hyderabad #Sun halo
first published: Jun 2, 2021 03:26 pm

Must Listen

Setting Sail | Mensa is locally innovated, it's not a Thrasio of India: Ananth Narayanan

Setting Sail | Mensa is locally innovated, it's not a Thrasio of India: Ananth Narayanan

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.