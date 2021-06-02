Rare 22-degree rainbow-coloured Sun halo now in Hyderabad after Bengaluru

The Sun halo seen in Hyderabad on June 2 (Image: Twitter/Pankaj Sethi)

Hyderabadis woke up on June 2 to witness a glorious, 22-degree prismatic halo that had formed around the Sun. Images of the rare rainbow-coloured ring around the Sun were shared widely on social media and people were left in awe of the Sun halo.



360 degree halo around the sun.

12.15 pm 2 June 2021

Hyderabad (Hyderabadis can probably see it right now) pic.twitter.com/v7j6flYUFt — Pankaj Sethi (@PankajSethi00) June 2, 2021

The rare natural optical phenomenon is known as the '22-degree circular halo’ and it is a kind of ice-crystal halo. The rainbow ring forms around the Sun and the Moon with an approximate radius of 22 degrees. When the halo is formed around the Moon, it is referred to as the Moon ring or winter halo.

The unusual phenomenon that is also known as the Kaleidoscopic Effect occurs when the Sun’s or Moon’s rays get refracted through the millions of hexagonal ice crystals that remain suspended in cirrus clouds.

Although the halo appears to be large, its radius is roughly hardly the length of an outstretched adult’s arm. And even though it is a rare phenomenon, the possibilities of a 22-degree halo appearing are far higher than that of a rainbow.

Last week, Bengaluru had witnessed a similar spectacle. The rainbow Sun halo was visible for more than an hour in the day from the capital of Karnataka on May 24.