Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine assaulted inside US gym sauna, injured

Associated Press
Mar 23, 2023 / 08:45 AM IST

Tekashi 6ix9ine, known for his rainbow-colored hair and '69' tattoo on his forehead, previously faced decades in prison as part of a racketeering case.

Tekashi 6ix9ine was taken to a hospital but his injuries were not considered life-threatening, officials said. (Image credit: 6ix9ine/Instagram)

Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine, whose testimony against his own gang helped convict two high-ranking members, was assaulted by several people at a gym in Florida, officials said Wednesday.

An "altercation between several individuals" brought Palm Beach County sheriff's deputies to an LA Fitness outlet in Lake Worth on Tuesday night, the sheriff's office said in a social media post.

The assault left the rapper, whose real name is Daniel Hernandez, with several injuries. He was taken to a hospital but his injuries were not considered life-threatening, officials said.

A motive for the assault, including whether it was connected to his cooperation with prosecutors, was unclear. No arrests have been made, and investigators have asked anyone with information to contact them.