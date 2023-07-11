Rapper 50 Cent to perform in India after 16 years

This will be 50 Cent's first performance in India since 2007.

American rapper 50 Cent will perform in India in November. This will be his first live performance in the country after 16 years and will take place at the D.Y. Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on November 25.

50 Cent performed for the first time in India in November 2007 in Mumbai and the performance in November will be a part of his Final Lap Tour. The Final Lap Tour commemorates the 20th anniversary of his first album.

The rapper made the announcement on Twitter on Monday and attached a link to pre-register tickets for the performance



What’s up India! I’m coming your way to Mumbai on November 25th for The Final Lap Tour. Pre-Register your tickets: https://t.co/P4qRWUblmRpic.twitter.com/pNMqxGtzcu — 50cent (@50cent) July 10, 2023

"Namaste, India, It's your boy 50 I got crazy news for you. I'm coming to Mumbai, India in November. It is going down," the 48-year-old rapper said in the Twitter video.

The announcement saw several responses, many of whom were thrilled by the rapper performing in India.

"50 Cent has no idea how much he influences Indian hip hop. Em n 50 influence is real in the Indian scene. warm welcome. Hoping for the best, Emiway and Divine will welcome you like Russ. Hope," one user wrote.

"Mumbai waiting for you sir. Excited for Bombay rappers to greet you," another user wrote.

"I'm gonna be there no matter what. Thank You," a third user wrote.

Earlier this year, Backstreet Boys performed in Mumbai after a gap of 13 years. The music band were welcomed into the hotel in the city by the staff dancing to their iconic number 'Everybody (Backstreet's Back). A day after the concert in Mumbai, they performed in Delhi.